I’ve always said, “I would rather be busy than bored.”
Good thing, since it is never boring at the Englewood Chamber!
This month is no exception. We just held our New Member Orientation last Thursday, courtesy of Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group. A great introduction to all the chamber resources and an opportunity to do some networking and noshing. We are proud to have 32 new members so far for 2023 and look forward to many more this year.
This week we will mix and mingle at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for Fun After 5. Support partners include Joe Maxx Coffee, Karin Dubbs Realtor-Re/Max Alliance Group, Cape Haze Convenience, Castle Air, Vino Loco and Nicole Stiver of Custom Mortgage. It’s going to be an Irish celebration in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. So wear your green and perhaps the luck of the Irish will help you win big!
The following week, we will gather at Shipwreck Saloon, 4230 El Jobean Road (State Road 776) in El Jobean for this month’s Biz@Noon, March 15. It’s a first for Shipwreck Saloon hosting our networking lunch. Registration is open at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
We also have another opportunity for networking when Southern Design Living, 2980 Placida Road, hosts our Joint Mixer with the Boca Grande Chamber from 5 to 7 p.m. March 29. Come enjoy music and the traditional crepe chef will be in the patio garden serving up the deliciousness.
Congratulations to Lauren Beavers. Her photo won the coveted cover for our 2023 Community Guide. Her submission received almost 700 votes! Once again, the photos were amazing and really reflected the beauty of our area. Thank you to everyone that entered the contest. We will be using many of them as content photos and will give photo credit.
Spring begins on March 20 … but do we really even notice?
When you live in a place that feels like summer year-round, spring seems to lack the luster it has in other parts of the county. But many still do their spring cleaning or think about new beginnings especially with the blooming of new plants.
If you are thinking about a new beginning, think about the chamber.
We work to promote your business and support our community while providing friendly customer service to visitors.
Did you know the chamber is the official Visitors Center for Englewood? Stop by and see all the resources we offer for fishing, golf, restaurants, rentals, things to do and a referral for any business service you might need. Our Volunteers are always happy to see you with a smile.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that March is Women’s History Month. A time to teach girls that they can be anything they want to me.
Which brings to mind one of my favorite female quotes that is credited to Eleanor Roosevelt, “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” I agree. Here’s to making headlines that don’t require bail money.
We gain some time in our day later this month when Daylight Saving Time begins … more time to enjoy being outside whether it’s at home, on the golf course, fishing in Lemon Bay, sunsets at the beach or strolling Dearborn. Another reminder why it’s always “Good in Englewood.”
