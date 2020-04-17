The sewing machines continue to hum here at Elsie Quirk as we crank out masks for our fellow county employees, who have been very glad to have them as they continue to work serving the public.
We have had several inquiries about how to make or where to find masks. We welcome your calls to the library and will be pleased to e-mail you information from the CDC on how to make masks, both for those who sew and those who don’t. If you need a sewing tip, we can help with that, too. Our direct number is 941-861-1203.
Another way we are pleased to be able to help the community through the difficulties of this situation is by being a pick-up and drop-off site for printed Re-employment Applications. These are what are commonly referred to as unemployment forms.
Because many people have been unable to successfully apply online, we are providing printed paper forms that can be picked up outside the front door of the Elsie Quirk Library. The form can be taken home and filled out, and then returned in a sealed envelope through our book return. We will then deliver the envelopes to FedEx, where they are shipping them to Tallahassee daily at no charge.
We have a protocol in place to make this a safe process for our staff, and we ask that everyone do their part by practicing social distancing when picking up and dropping off the forms.
We are happy to get your calls for general help or through our tech-help-by phone line, but the Sarasota County Library System also offers help via live chat Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Look for the “Ask Us” box on the Sarasota County Libraries homepage, or go directly to: scgovlibrary.libanswers.com to see the many ways you can reach out for assistance.
And to end on fun note, for our Englewood families out there who miss storytime at Elsie Quirk, you can see a lovely video storytime by our own Cris Walton on the “Sarasota County Play” Facebook page. You can check out storytimes from other branches, soothing sunset videos, and more there as well.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
