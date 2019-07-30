ROTONDA WEST — Sometimes, it’s a simple thing that sparks an idea that benefits many.
That was the case a few years back when Donna Stogsdill and her husband were having a glass of wine on their lanai.
When a neighbor they didn’t know saw the couple, he said, “Can we join you to share some wine together and get to know our neighbors?”
Donna says it was then that she realized there was a need for more opportunities to socialize.
“Do you know how many social opportunities we had in Rotonda at the time? Absolutely none,” she declares. “If you weren’t a golfer, there was no place where people could go to meet others.”
Working on the premise that it would be great to have a place where people could get together informally to meet others, Donna set out to make that happen.
Taking advantage of the Rotonda West community Facebook page, she asked for volunteers to help her form a Meet and Greet group.
The response was gratifying as women came forward to help organize Meet and Greet events in Rotonda West.
“At first we met at Rotonda Community Park for drinks and snacks. Then people began bringing crock pots with food to share,” she says.
The Meet and Greet events were soon attracting more than 100 people — all of whom were eager to meet new friends.
Debbi Graham Schroeder made that even easier when she started having ladies Meet and Greet luncheons for ladies.
“When the Rotonda West Association opened its community center, manager Scott Feldkamp offered us the opportunity to meet there in air conditioned comfort,” Donna says
Fast forward a few years and we now have a well-established series of Meet and Greet events that keep getting better and better.
The monthly Meet and Greet pot luck dinners continue to be a popular attraction starting at 5 p.m. on the First Wednesday of each month.
In addition the Meet and Greet concept has been expanded to include a breakfast buffet at the Rotonda Elks on the second Tuesday of the month, and a Ladies and Mens separate luncheon on the fourth Wednesday at the Elks.
“We just started our own Rotonda West Meet and Greet Facebook page to make it easier for others to join us,”related Donna.
Drop in at any event and you’ll hear others testify to how quickly friendships flourish there.
“Not everyone is comfortable going to an event where they don’t know anyone. Members of our committee try to sit with newcomers and introduce them to others,” explained Donna.
The meet-and-greet events continue to grow in popularity and more upcoming social opportunities will soon be available.
Entertainment also is part of some pot luck dinners. The Rotonda Ukulele Band will perform at the Aug. 7 potluck.
While many praise the social opportunities now available, these events would not exist without the work of dedicated volunteers such as Donna Stogsdill.
A consummate volunteer, Donna also serves as president of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte County Library. She is working there to expand foot traffic by offering more events like the hugely popular Chef Warren monthly cooking program.
“I like helping to create programs to draw more people,” she said, explaining that the book store and twice a year book sales bring in the money for scholarships and more offerings.
What is badly needed, she stressed, is storage space to store donated books. Having more books to sell is essential to doing more for the library, she explained.
“Right now we have to donate some books to the Salvation Army because we have no space to store them. If anyone can offer us storage space we could do far more for the library,” she says.
Meanwhile, she uses her leadership skills to help her community and to help others develop friendships through social activities.
For more information, she can be reached at 812-325-6649.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
