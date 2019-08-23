By the turn of the last century, Englewood was a platted town but with no roads coming into it.
Land travel to Englewood meant navigating a few extremely rough cow trails, by “shank’s mare” or horseback, by wagon pulled by oxen, horses or mules. Often these trips were first accompanied by some water travel.
The following long-ago accounts from personal journals highlight how difficult travel was to our isolated area.
Myakka City — or Miaka City — is one of many ghost towns or areas that remain with us in name only. Hardly a city, it was the site of one of the many dock areas scattered around the rim of the huge Charlotte Harbor region.
Today's location would put it on the Myakka River, near where State Road 776 (South McCall Road) and County Road 771 (Gasparilla Road) meet.
There was a cattle-loading dock there for beef that was mostly shipped to Cuba. It was called Cattle Dock Point, hence the name of the road on S.R. 776 that still exists and leads to the old location, Cattle Dock Road.
It is thought Englewood’s Anderson and Goff families shipped their cattle from that point.
Mail was brought from Punta Gorda to the dock. Some was picked up by another boat and taken to Boca Grande. Some was taken by horse and wagon to communities of Vineland, Grove City and Englewood. The mail wagon sometimes took passengers.
In 1902, D.W. Lewis came to visit his brother in Englewood. He wrote about his journey of riding in the mail wagon, or the Mail Stage as he called it, from Myakka City to Grove City. He used a different spelling of Myakka along with a few other words as well.
“Here was Miaka City, a board walk out into the Miaka, a shed with a waggon in it, half a bale of hay and a bag of oats under the shed. Together they formed the total of evidence that human beings had been to the city and would return. There was no one to ask. The great pines roofed this city with nature’s architecture.
“David Lee Barnett, drove the mail waggon to Grove City. He fixed me in with a comfortable space for my feet and we left Miaka City. Not a house, not a girl with her hair done up in papers, not a curl of smoke waving adieu.
“Says I, ‘Dave how far is it over to Grove City? Eight miles, well, I’ll put you down for three hours to make it in.’ ‘Yes,’ says Dave, ‘sometimes with a light load and dry road, can make it in two hours and a half, but we’ve had heavy rains lately, can’t do it today.'
“The trail was half way road, half way water to the horses bellies — splash, splash, splash — here and there a waterhole and sloughs on each side. Once a fallen tree had to be driven around. Now and then a quail whistled or a mocking bird’s song was heard. Three miles out from Miaka City we saw half a dozen small razor backed cattle."
After arriving in Grove City, Mr. Lewis had to made the final leg of the trip on a steam launch to his brother’s house on what we now know as Gottfried Creek, behind Merchants Crossing Shopping Center.
In the same time period, Eleanor H.D. Pearse and her family visited the Punta Gorda area and cruised extensively on their large boat.
Eleanor wrote: “In 1900 while anchored up the Myakka River, my mother and I drove from Myakka City, then two buildings, the ten miles to Englewood-on-the-Gulf, in a covered surrey drawn by two mules. There were no houses en route, but birds were plentiful.
"Englewood seemed a pretty but small town. Spending the night at the Inn, we returned to our boat next day. Quail were abundant along the Myakka River, there were many alligators to be seen as well as plenty of rattlesnakes."
Grace Biorseth Platt, although only 5 years at the time, had memories of her family arriving with a “colony” from Wisconsin who were planning to homestead. It was 1894.
In later years, Grace would write: “Our colony came by train to Punta Gorda, they had arranged for boats and teams to transport us to Grove City. We were taken by boats to a landing on the Myakka River near where El Jobean is today. There our luggage and as many persons as there was room for were loaded on the wagon.
“It was quite a disappointment to the weary travelers to find there were not teams sufficient to carry all of them. Some of the men took turns walking and it was lucky that some of the teams were slow-moving oxen that the men would keep up with.
“We spent the first night in the Tarpon Hotel in Grove City."
These writings indicate it was a rough day-long journey from Myakka City to Englewood.
In 1900, the time frame of these accounts, there were thought to be 30 homesteads that made up the Englewood area.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
