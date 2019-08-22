Ever wonder what the hours are at the library? Or if your favorite book is on the shelf? Or what our address is?
The answers can be at your fingertips if you have the Sarasota County Libraries mobile app. Yes, that’s right, we have an app for that! You can download the app for free from the App Store, Google Play or Amazon. Just search for “Sarasota County Libraries.”
With the mobile app, you can access your account on the go, browse the library catalog, place items on hold, and renew items all from your smartphone or tablet. You can also view upcoming events happening at the library and add them to your calendar. Digital resources and research help are also available.
Don’t forget if you need help with the app or with your mobile device or laptop you can always stop in and get help from one of our knowledgeable Information Services Librarians. They are happy to help walk you through the downloading process or help you troubleshoot any difficulties you may be experiencing with your device. They can also assist with downloading eBooks from Cloud Library, Libby or Hoopla too.
Check the library calendar for the next “Tech Time: One on One” tech help at Elsie Quirk Library and then call the Information Services desk at 941-861-1207 to schedule your 30-minute session. You can also find an assortment of other technology classes offered at all the Sarasota County Libraries listed on the calendar. All library programs are open to the public and free of charge.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 West Dearborn Street, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit our website at scgov.net.
