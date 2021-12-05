December is a festive time of year. Love it or hate it, it’s here, so you might as well embrace it.
Personally, I love it. Is it hectic? Yes. Is it stressful? Yes. Is it also fun? If you are part of the Englewood Chamber, heck yes!
Already this month, we have held three ribbon cuttings, a combined mixer with the Boca Chamber and participated in the Rotonda West Christmas parade.
But the fun has just begun. This Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. we will be having a beach bash for our monthly Business Card Exchange hosted by the WannaB Inn, 985 Gulf Blvd, Englewood. We invite our members to come enjoy food from The Waverly, beer and wine courtesy of Abbott Air, Mark Knauf CPA’s Famous Sip ‘n Spirits, festive sweet treats provided by Suncoast Central Realty, music by Vince Berardi and support from Key VIP Cabanas and Events. Two units at the resort will be open for tours. No charge for the guaranteed gorgeous sunset
Tailored Inspections will be holding the third annual Toys for Tots Tailgate this Friday at the Chamber from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Drop off a new unwrapped toy for local kids and grab some lunch. Owner, Charles Miller will be grilling hot dogs in the parking lot as we attempt to fill a truck bed with toys.
The following day we will be celebrating success with EARS, the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary. Come tour their new facility at 500 N. Indiana Ave. The grand opening celebration will include an appearance by our big scissors, so join us for a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
This month’s networking lunch will be held at Noy’s Bistro and Lounge, 31 Chailett Drive, Rotonda West, on Wednesday Dec. 15. Reservations need to be made at EnglewoodChamber.Com prior to the event. No truth to the rumor that Santa may be making an appearance, though word is our executive director has a new beard, so maybe he will let you sit on his lap and tell him what you want for Christmas.
Speaking of the jolly old fella … he will be at Grande Aire’s Christmas Celebration Drive Thru event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The chamber once again is a proud supporter of this event, and we encourage you to find out more on our website.
Still need more motivation to get in the holiday spirit? Do not even start me on the 2022 Englewood Firefighters Calendar. I have one for every room in my house. They make great stocking stuffers, just sayin’.
But how about some real spirits? The Chamber is raffling a booze wagon AKA “Santa’s Sleigh of Spirits”. Tickets are a $20 donation each. A shout out to Ron Smith State Farm Agency for the red wagon. You can see the “sleigh” and its contents and purchase tickets on our website. Stop by the Chamber to purchase in person and visit with one of our volunteer elves who always greet you with a smile. We are at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
Stop by and see why we are “Seriously Fun Business” … this month and every month!
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, and may be reached at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.