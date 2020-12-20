With winter season now afoot, it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, bubbling with cocktails and openings.
CORRECTION FROM LAST WEEK: Howards in Englewood, for instance, IS open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CREATIVITY, CAMERAS AND CRAFT COCKTAILS
The Scene spoke with Blake Bovelsky, beverage director at The Pier, and his girlfriend, office manager Lauren Carnali, about new libations and life at Chris Evans’ Punta Gorda restaurants.
Tell us about your background, Blake.
“My brain goes where it wants, not where it’s told. So, when I turned 23, I packed up my car and moved to California to make movies — directing and writing behind the camera.”
Where did that attraction to movies come from?
“Ironically, my love of movies came from my parents’ divorce. When I visited my dad every weekend in Rhode Island, we’d watch movies. I was obsessed with ‘Back to the Future,’ renting it every weekend for a year straight.
“When I was a kid I didn’t know what I wanted to be. I’d see one movie and want to be an astronaut; another, a police officer. I wanted to get into a world where I could tell stories with film.”
How did that work out for you?
“It was a long, hard 15 years in L.A. I didn’t become the next Spielberg, but I learned a lot about myself and others.
“I had to make ends meet, which is how I first got into restaurants — from dishwashing to bartending. Cocktail making suited my creative brain. These days that’s my art form.”
Was food always an interest?
“I’ve always had a passion for food and cooking. Raised by a working single mom (Becky Bovell, former director of the Charlotte Harbor Visitor & Convention Bureau), I learned to cook for myself at a young age and was drawn to the food and beverage world.”
How did you end up in Punta Gorda?
“I’d told myself if I didn’t make it in Hollywood by the time I was 40, I’d move to a tropical island and bartend. My mom had been after me for years to move here.
“She visited Lauren and me in Brooklyn, and gave us a whole presentation pitching Punta Gorda. Chris Evans had told her all about The Pier and Turtle Bay, about building a core group of good people for his restaurant company.
“We moved here in time for The Pier’s opening in February 2020. Three weeks later, shutdown.”
What are your new cocktails?
“From the beginning, we wanted to be different from everyone else. It’s season, so now I’m introducing a cocktail list that uses ‘seasonal’ in multiple ways — whether holiday, winter, or Punta Gorda season.
“We originally had a list of cocktails and martinis; now we have old fashioneds as well. Based on what I learned in L.A., I try to open people up to different ingredients.
“We have a full sushi bar at The Pier, so I’m incorporating some of its ingredients — like yuzu juice, a cross between orange and Meyer lemon, sweet yet tart. I created a Yuzu Sour, a complex whiskey sour, as well as the Yuzu Martini.
“Old fashioneds are a base spirit with sweetener and bitters, so I also play around with them in the menu. My favorite’s the Orchard Old Fashioned, a fall-wintry old fashioned sweetened with house-made cinnamon rosemary honey.”
Your role at Chris Evans’ restaurants is beyond bartender, right?
“I’m the bar manager/beverage director for The Pier and, as we grow, for Turtle Bay Café next door. I’m not a typical bartender. I’m more the wizard behind the curtain, crafting cocktails and hiring wonderful bartenders like Mary Narutowicz, a ray of sunshine who’s been a Punta Gorda bartender for years.”
The Pier ($$), 941-347-8116, Fishermen’s Village, is open Saturday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to 10 p.m.
THEIR BLU HEAVEN
The late Frederick Carrabba first showed his daughter Lisa how to cook in Massachusetts. He still watches over her from the wall of her and husband Don Deslauriers’ new Port Charlotte ristorante.
The magical, crystal-clear light of Capri’s Blue Grotto cave now fills Lisa and Don Deslauriers’ new Port Charlotte Italian eatery that’s named after it.
The newly launched BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante replaces La Famiglia, which never reopened after coronavirus shutdown.
“We’re the REAL Carrabba’s,” quipped Lisa Carrabba Deslauriers. “In my dad’s honor, we have Fred’s Famous Flat Meatball Sandwich, from the family-secret meatballs that my mom would fry up and flatten for his sandwich.”
They were newcomers just a year ago October, but that hasn’t stopped Don and Lisa from becoming a warm family presence in the local restaurant world.
“An opportunity we couldn’t refuse presented itself in early October 2020,” Lisa explained. “It hasn’t been two months and here we are, open for business.”
Don first learned how to cook in high school home ec.
“I knew the girls were in there, so that’s why I joined that class,” he said.
Once hooked on cooking, Don spent years serving in bulk for military food service and trained as a chef with the Culinary Institute of America’s mobile school.
In short, he’s steeped in restaurant life. He had five eateries in Rhode Island, from Providence to his hometown of Woonsocket.
“Not my first rodeo,” he said.
He’ll continue working in the U.S. Postal Service, as he did as a postmaster up north, while also operating Port Charlotte’s Racks Pub & Billiards, which he bought in July.
“It’s MY first rodeo,” Lisa murmured.
It doesn’t show.
She, too, was a postmaster up north but always dreamed of having her own restaurant. Now she works every table like a pro, greeting and checking on everyone’s dining experience.
Back in the kitchen, Chef Deviron Blougouras implements the classic Italian menu that the Deslauriers developed with a full Cheney Brothers test kitchen trial. A Port Charlotte High grad, Chef Deviron has been in the industry since he was 16 and worked in countless large restaurants.
Fresh, quality ingredients are the BLU rule. Their sustainable salmon, for instance, is farmed in pure, icy Antarctic waters, antibiotic free and endorsed by the enviro-conscious Monterey Bay Seafood Watch. For dessert they’ve got irresistible Mike’s Pies from Tampa.
BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante ($-$$), 941-249-9205, 992 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. Beer and wine. Reservations recommended.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
