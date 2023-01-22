Nobody wants the same old same old and the Englewood Chamber is no different.
The chamber is switching things up this year. New locations for events is one of the changes. Our first Fun After 5 Mixer was held at Wampler Varner Insurance Group’s new location. No, they did not move their office out of the Key Agency building. They opened a second office at 31 Green St., which is right across the street from Paradise Exclusive’s new additional location.
The Fun After 5 Mixer was a hit with over 150 in attendance. We typically have over 100 attendees at our Fun After 5 Mixers each month. With all these people, there is sure to be a different crowd every time.
We have a lot of new members in general. We get an average of 10 new members a month. We work hard with our board members and our ambassadors to make sure the new people feel welcomed. We go out of our way to make sure we break up the cliques and everyone mingles with everyone.
The first Biz@Noon of the year was held at Cool Pickle in Paradise. This was the first time they hosted an event for us and it was amazing. Recently taken over by new owners, Cool Pickle in Paradise is definitely a place to visit for lunch or dinner. You can find them at 8501 Placida Road, next to Place in the Sun Vacation Rentals, Eco Marine, Ace Hardware, Placida Window Treatments and Apulia Italian Restaurant.
Our February Fun After 5 Mixer will be held at Englewood Glass & Mirror’s new location, the old Englewood Bowl, at 299 S. Indiana Ave., here in Englewood. Join the fun Feb. 8, anytime between 5 and 7 pm. There will be food, drinks and business connections.
PHOTO CONTEST
The Englewood Chamber’s annual photo contest is underway. Now is the time to submit your entries to be considered to win the coveted cover of the Chamber’s 2023 Community Guide. A committee will narrow the entries to 20 finalists that will be showcased on the Chamber website and the public will be able to vote on their favorites. Several of the entries will also be featured inside the 2023 community guide.
This is a great way to showcase the Englewood area and an even better way to showcase businesses.
The chamber tries to create new fun ways to promote businesses. Businesses submit pictures and the community gets to vote on them. This connects businesses directly with the community.
We want to give a shout out to Kristen Conti with Peacock Premier Properties for being the winner last year.
