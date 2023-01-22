Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

Nobody wants the same old same old and the Englewood Chamber is no different.

The chamber is switching things up this year. New locations for events is one of the changes. Our first Fun After 5 Mixer was held at Wampler Varner Insurance Group’s new location. No, they did not move their office out of the Key Agency building. They opened a second office at 31 Green St., which is right across the street from Paradise Exclusive’s new additional location.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

