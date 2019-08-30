Englewood got its first look at Josephine O. Cortes in 1954. She had relocated to the community from Washington, D.C., where she had worked as a writer for the U.S. Office of Education.
She soon had the job as the first editor of Englewood’s first, and long-awaited newspaper, The Englewood Herald. Vol.1, No. 1 was published Sept. 2, 1955, 64 years ago this week.
Jo hit town like a hurricane. As Bernie Reading, who worked for her at the newspaper, said, “She operated like a run-away machine. She was something else. She had a fantastic amount of energy.
Whoever came in contact with Jo over the years, for better or for worst, never forgot her. She was a strongly independent individual who quickly and sincerely decided she wanted to help make Englewood a better place to live, and in many different ways she did.
She immediately became involved in one project after another. In today’s lingo, she be would be described as a dedicated community activist. And as many of those who knew her said, you either joined in whatever campaign she tried to enlist you for, or got out of her way — no in between.
One of her first projects was the creation of Pioneer Days in 1956.
Years ago, Jo told me, “After I had been in Englewood for a couple of years I noticed there was absolutely nothing to do in the summer. The place was dead, so I decided to have something in Englewood to make things lively.
“I happened to run into the first recorded plat of Englewood, found out it had been platted in 1896. That gave me an idea — we could have a celebration of the pioneers, a Pioneers Day, to celebrate Englewood’s 60th birthday. We could have a town birthday party.
As the town plat had been recorded Aug. 17, 1896, Jo planned the festivities for that date. Pioneer Days was later was changed to the Labor Day weekend.
As Bernie Reading remembered, “Jo started by setting up committees with volunteers. She had this ability to always be able to fish people into doing things."
Jo said, “Bit by bit we scraped up some enthusiasm. We had about 40 residents who agreed to run the committees. Clyde Marshall and “Shorty” Stephens were the chairmen of the first Pioneer Days event. The stores were very generous, the merchants helped by getting things from their wholesalers as prizes.
Jo was a master at PR. One of her clever publicity ideas was to contact mayors of other Englewoods around the country and invite them to attend the birthday party for Englewood, Florida.
“We had a contest,” said Jo, “we asked those other Englewoods to write letters why they would like to spend a week in our Englewood. But most must have thought we were trying to make some sort of sales pitch or something. The only people we heard from were from Englewood, Tennessee. At any rate, we had five winners.
“Motels in the area put up the winners for free and restaurants fed them for free during their week’s stay."
The Tennessee guests were Mr. and Mrs. O. E. Armstrong and son, who were guests of the Tropicaire Motel, now the Sunset Bay Motel. Mrs. Irene D. Brownfield, her two daughters and mother were guests of Stanford’s Fishing Resort on Manasota Key. Mr. Hoyt T. Campbell stayed at the Lemon Bay Court. Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Rogers and son stayed at the Poinciana Apartments.
The winning letter writers joined in all the events and were driven in cars in the parade. All had a wonderful time and several returned in later years as tourists.
The main event of the three-day-long first Pioneer Days started off with the parade at 4 o’clock on Friday afternoon, led by state and county police, the Red Cross and county commissioners. Two of the highlights of the parade were the Englewood Volunteer Fire Department's newly acquired fire trucks.
A luncheon honoring about 50 of the remaining early settlers was held, followed by a musicale. It featured Jack Stanford and his “magic violin,” among other local talented residents. Florence Geary wrote an original song for the event, and she directed its playing by local children on conch shells, which proved to be an interesting act.
Other events included both swimming and foot races, barbecues, a street dance featuring the “Dixie Lily” band, an arts and craft exhibit, a beard contest, a “shipwreck” party and ending on an high note, as a finale, boat races and a decorated boat parade.
Looking back, that first “birthday party” was quite an ambitious undertaking. It was terrifically successful despite on-and-off showers, and despite a case of hoarseness for Jo Cortes who insisted on announcing almost every event.
After 63 years, Pioneer Days festivities rock on.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
