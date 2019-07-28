Peace, love and putt-putt … what more does one need to be happy? Toss in a margarita and some chocolate and I’m thrilled.
You can have all that and more if you are part of the party on Aug. 17. We still have room for you if you haven’t registered your team for the third Annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt. This is a chamber tradition that gives locals a fun time to be in the community and visit nine of our finest restaurants/bars that can use the business during off season.
This year’s theme is in celebration of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, so anytime I can wear go-go boots and flowers in my hair, I’m there! More details are at EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Lots going on!
The chamber always has something going on. Don’t you dare call us boring! Coming up in August, our monthly after-hours networking event will be held at the Suncoast Auditorium at the Englewood Community Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd., from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. This will be well-attended because not only is it our monthly Business Card Exchange, but it’s also the reveal for this year’s Manasota Mystique.
Trust me, this year is going to be spectacular! So, start spreading the news.
The following day, Thursday, Aug. 15, we have our monthly Biz@Noon at Placida Grill, 8501 Placida Road (Cape Haze Plaza). This will be our first time at this restaurant as they are new to the chamber this year. Reservations can be made at EnglewoodChamber.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to do some networking and noshing. #NomNomNom
Let's eat, Englewood
Some eat to live … I live to eat. I’m not ashamed of it … I love food and anyone that knows me, gets to see the fruits of my labor every Sunday evening on Facebook. So, for a foodie like me Let’s Eat Englewood is my Super Bowl.
For those who aren’t familiar, “Let’s Eat” is a culinary adventure throughout Englewood that won’t break the bank. The 5th Annual Let’s Eat! Englewood is scheduled for Sept. 12-26. More than 20 local restaurants are expected to participate by preparing special prix fixed lunch and dinner menus. The two-course lunch menus are priced at $13 with the three-course dinner menus priced at $25.
We will have all the information online soon at LetsEatEnglewood.Com. Until then, get your bibs ready and I will see you on the circuit in September!
Kim Parks is membership coordinator of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at Kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.