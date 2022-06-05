Typically, things slow down for many area businesses in June, but not at the Chamber.
Busy is our middle name!
Our Leadership Englewood Graduation was last week at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in front of almost 100 guests. This week we will "mix & mingle by the Bay" at Lighthouse Grill’s Sunset Terrace. Join us for Fun After 5 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Bring a door prize to promote your business and get a chance to win your name in lights on our very snazzy digital billboard on South Indiana Avenue. It’s a unique chamber resource we use to promote our events and our members. It’s not Hollywood, but it’s our way of making you a star.
Registration is open for this month’s Biz@Noon, June 15 at Magnolias on the Bay. Seats are limited, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to do some networking and noshing at this beautiful restaurant on Beach Road. This will be Magnolias first time hosting the chamber, so we are extremely excited to mix and mingle courtesy of this All-Star Chamber member.
We still have a few seats for the traditional Smoked Mullet Award Ceremony. This year’s event will be a luncheon on Friday, June 17 at The Waverly. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online at EnglewoodChamber.Com. This is an honored tradition where the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets reveal the 2022 winners for this year’s Smoked Mullet Award and the Englewood Legends’ Award. If you have never attended, you are missing out on some great history. Don’t worry, no secret handshake nor password is required!
The Chamber’s 2nd Annual Golf Scramble will be held at Long Marsh in Rotonda on July 30. Members can register their teams now online and there are several advertising opportunities for Chamber Buddies. This year will include some new additions that will prove why we are “seriously fun business.” I can tell you if you have ever felt you would be good at putting while sitting on the potty, this year is your year.
Save the date for this year’s Manasota Mystique, Nov. 5. I cannot reveal too much at this point, but I can tell you, if you enjoyed last year’s “Boots & Bling,” you are going to really love this year’s signature event!
The chamber will be hosting a New Member Orientation Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. June 30. It’s free and will only last an hour. We are limited on seats, so we kindly ask that you register on our website. Come learn what your chamber has to offer, meet other newbies and enjoy coffee and breakfast that will include my hash-brown casserole, which is always a crowd-pleaser. Have I mentioned I enjoy cooking and eating? It’s a win-win … join the Chamber and I will feed you! I’ve always got plenty of snacks around.
So, if you ever want to chat chamber, stop by. I’ve always got time to chat and chew!
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at Kim.Parks@englewoodchamber.com.
