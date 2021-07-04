The Englewood Chamber office is closed today in observance of the Independence holiday. We certainly hope everyone enjoyed celebrating our nation’s freedom.
Whether you celebrated with a hamburger or a veggie burger, it is nice that we still live in a country where we can choose what we eat, where we work, how we live and with whom we celebrate.
Speaking of work … many of our local businesses are in desperate need of employees. If you are looking for a job, know someone who is or if you are thinking about making a career change, check out our job search page on our website for many local opportunities:
This free service from the chamber is open for anyone to post their job openings.
July is looking to be just as busy as June. We are very excited about our Inaugural Golf Scramble on Saturday, July 31 at Long Marsh in Rotonda. This is a networking opportunity for your business with many promotional perks. It is for chamber members and will be unique with fun activities at some of the holes, along with a helicopter ball drop and keepsake T-shirts with all the business team’s logos.
We like to live up to our motto “Seriously Fun Business.” I am not a big golfer, but I can appreciate its likeness to cooking: You chip it, slice it, and put it on some greens.
The rumors are true, this month’s Business Card Exchange will be 5-7 p.m. July 14 at the popular Rumours Wine Bar in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1807 Englewood Road. Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill along with Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa are providing support for this fun evening. We will also be making a big announcement that evening concerning this year’s signature event.
Registration is open for this month’s Biz@Noon, July 21 at Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., a Chamber All Star member. This is always a popular venue for our networking lunch, so make your reservation before the event is fully booked.
My Membership Committee continues to honor our Milestone Members. This week we recognize the Englewood Community Hospital, which has been a consecutive member for 37 years. We are very proud of that accomplishment and plan to continue spotlighting our members who have supported the chamber and our community for many years.
Though it is July, we have not really seen the summer slowdown just yet. Our local restaurants are busy along with the beaches and area rentals. We welcome visitors and locals to visit our welcome center for all things Englewood.
Need a map? We’ve got those. Community Guide? Not a problem. Not sure what a shark’s tooth looks like? We can give you a souvenir card with one on it. Not sure where to eat? We have a restaurant guide for you. Anything you need to know about the area, we are here to help.
Stop by and see why we are “Seriously Fun Business.”
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
