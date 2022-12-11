It’s an annual tradition. The Englewood Chamber honors several members at the yearly banquet. Winners will be announced Jan. 31.
Anyone can nominate a business or nonprofit, however, the nominee must be a chamber member in good standing to be considered. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 23.
Categories include: Excellence in Business for small, medium and large businesses; New Business of the Year; Business of the Year; Non-Profit of the-year; Bon Appetit for daytime and evening dining; and our Beautification Award.
Join us for a very special “Fun After 5” Christmas Party at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Thoroughbred Golf Carts, 3301 Placida Road. Wear some fun holiday apparel to get in the holiday spirit and have some fun in the photo booth courtesy of Dion Photography. Bring a door prize to promote your business. Bring cash for the 50/50 Drawing Please bring a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items to be donated to The Jubilee Center.
This is also a very special night as we celebrate Thoroughbred Golf Carts 25th Anniversary! We also want to thank Wampler Varner Insurance Group, Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen and Mark Knauf CPA for supplying the food and drinks.
POST-IAN BUSINESS RCOVERY
Join us at noon Dec. 15 for a free webinar with guests from the Small Business Administration, CareerSource SWFL, Charlotte County Emergency Management and more. The discussion will be focused on providing recovery resources for small businesses. Join the meeting on the 12th with the following link www.tinyurl.com/5dumum97.
BIZ @ NOON
Attend our Biz@Noon at noon Dec. 21, hosted by Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, 4343 S. Access Road. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You must register to attend. Register and pick your meal choice at EnglewoodChamber.com. You will have your choice of spaghetti with meatball or sausage, eggplant parmigiana with marinara or a mixed salad with chicken. Deadline to register is 3 p.m. Dec. 20.
THANK YOU!
Thank you to Abel’s Marine and Burnt Store Title for their support of Leadership Englewood! Leadership Englewood held their nonprofit day session last week and it was a huge success. We can’t do things like this without our sponsors. Chartering a bus has become a major expense. Our members stepped up to support our future leaders and sponsored the bus. Thank you Burnt Store title and Abel’s Marine for saving the day and being our bus sponsors.
