There is never a dull moment at the Englewood Chamber. But I am not complaining. I would much rather be busy than bored.
This week we will mix and mingle Wednesday outside at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, when the Englewood Area Youth Baseball hosts this month’s Business Card Exchange. Those attending will enjoy “tailgate-style” food along with beverages courtesy of Reliable Cabinet Designs and some fun ways to support this local group. Join us beginning at 5 p.m.
The following week, Sept. 15, we are excited that The Waverly on Englewood Beach, 2095 N Beach Road, will be hosting our Biz@Noon networking event. Chamber president Brian Faro will also be giving a "State of the Chamber" presentation to our past presidents prior to lunch, and we will also honor our chamber volunteers. Reservations can be made at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Speaking of food, Let’s Eat! Englewood kicks off Sept. 16. More than 20 restaurants are participating this year with delicious deals for lunch, dinner, and other specials. Check out all those participating businesses and the menus online at LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Blush Beauty Bar, 1536 S. McCall Road, will be celebrating their one-year anniversary Sept. 15 with a ribbon cutting and an open house from 4:30-6 p.m. All are welcome to come help us celebrate success.
We are accepting submissions for our Chamber Celebrity Look-Alike Contest. (This is why you can’t call us boring.) If you are a chamber member and look like a celebrity, we want your picture. We will put all the entries on our website and the public will vote. The winner will get not only bragging rights, but a plaque and a month’s ad on our digital billboard. One of the many reasons we are “Seriously Fun Business.”
Manasota Mystique presents “Boots and Bling” Oct. 2. This is going to be a night to remember with live music, dancing, food, axe throwing, a live auction, a circus act, boots, bling and more bling. We are still collecting auction items if you want to get your business some exposure. More details can be found at ManasotaMystique.com.
My membership committee is honoring The Englewood Review this week as our Milestone Member. We thank them for 39 years membership to the chamber.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District will be holding a commemoration ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Park, 641 W. Dearborn St., to remember and pay tribute to all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and to honor the first responders and all branches of the United States military and military reserves.
A reminder, the chamber lobby is closed today in observance of Labor Day. So, OK, maybe I will be bored today … but never boring.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave. Contact her at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
