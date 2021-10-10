Come out at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 for food, drinks and building business connections at this month’s Business Card Exchange.
Reliable Cabinet Designs will be hosting us at their location at 6900 San Casa Drive, across from the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood. Food will be sponsored by Cape Haze Convenience Store and the Bar will be sponsored by Mark Knauf, CPA.
This year we have seen attendance at these monthly events hold strong around 100 attendees. This is a great way to gain a lot of business connections in a short period of time.
Come on out and join the fun! No registration required.
A collection drive is being held for the Jubilee Center in support of them feeding locals for Thanksgiving. Please bring nonperishable food items they need such as: 15-ounce cans of sweet potatoes, boxed stuffing (turkey or cornbread), canned cranberry sauce or jelly, instant mashed potatoes (any size), olives (black or green), mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup.
BIZ@NOON
At noon Wednesday, Oct. 20, join us when Farlow’s on the Water will be hosting our Biz@Noon. They are at 2080 S. McCall Road, Englewood. This is a great opportunity to showcase your businesses in front of 50 people. This luncheon will sell out quickly so register online now at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Registrations are required since seating is limited. You will have your choice of Cobia Tacos with Cuban Rice, Half Roast Turkey/Cranberry Sandwich with Butternut Squash Soup, or St. Croix Salad Trio.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Elsie Quirk Public Library. They have been members of the Chamber for 32 consecutive years.
CELEBRITY LOOKALIKES
Nominations for the Chamber’s Celebrity Lookalike Contest are in and now is the time to vote. Visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click the contest button at the top of the page to submit your votes. There you will see our very own chamber members in a new way. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite celebrity lookalike, which also helps promote local businesses. The contest will be heavily promoted and the winner will receive a month’s ad on our digital billboard, a trophy along with bragging rights.
FARMERS MARKET RETURNS
Dearborn businesses are open, and so are the Thursday Farmers Markets. The Farmers Market officially started back up Thursday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Also keep a look out for some fun events, sales, and more coming to Dearborn Street. Stay up to date on what’s going on by frequenting www.DearbornIsOpen.com.
Although there may be a little construction, the businesses are accessible and open. We urge our community to venture down Dearborn Street and support our local businesses during this project. Green Street runs parallel to Dearborn Street and provides a clear path around any closed intersections there may be.
COLUMBUS DAY
The Chamber will be closed today, Oct. 11, in honor of Columbus Day.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. You can reach her at 941-474-5511, kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.