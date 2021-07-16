As July unfurls, we at the Elsie Quirk Library have been in a celebratory mood. Seeing children march in excitedly for story-time and our innovative make-and-take programs has lifted our spirits.
Hearing patrons of all ages enjoy our Saturday evening concert, partake in Centennial cupcakes, and make use of our expanded public computers has been a joy.
Most of all, seeing patrons mill about and engage in spontaneous conversation, share their thoughts as they share newspaper sections, and give each other pointers on gardening or cooking or home repair has reminded us that you, the community, is what we love so much about this library.
We are putting this community-fueled positive energy to use by continuing to add in-person programs and work hard on setting up what is to be our brand-new Creation Station.
The Elsie Quirk Public Library Creation Station will provide the community with access to a breadth of tools for creative expression, from yarn and knitting needles to professional video equipment, from a Cricut craft cutter to a large-format printer.
We will be launching Creation Station programming this August, so start revving up your imaginations.
Elsie Quirk Library is at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
