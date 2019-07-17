Not a breathing soul out there knows this woman. She was just an ordinary person, nondescript. But she was special to me, for she was my classmate for several years.
Now, I attended two high schools. I spent grades nine and 10 at Orange Township. Orange was as rural as it gets. The school was bordered on three sides by cornfields. In the front, a 100-foot gravel road led to the tar bound. I had 15 in my class.
The last two years, I attended the Plain Township Schools. This school was in a town, which means one blinking traffic signal. My graduating class was 12 strong.
So you see I had a total of 26 classmates, and when one of them passes on, it affects me, as I have grown up with them. There are eight left from my graduation class. That’s 67%, and that ain’t bad. The latest one died this spring. She was my very first girlfriend back in first grade.
The Orange class is not doing well. Of the 15, seven are kaput, including the girl I am writing about. Her name was Barbara Jane Cutler. She was one of 11 children and had a twin, Donna. Not identical. There was a Cutler in every grade. Their father farmed, and their small house — back down a long drive — was plain.
The children were neat and clean, though. And smart. Don, the oldest, was a senior when I was a sophomore. We had a fine basketball team and Don and I were fighting over the last starting position. Don won as he was a senior and that was fitting. The youngest was Curt and in the first grade. Everyone loved Curt.
I really liked Barbara and not in a romantic way. Not that she was unattractive. She was very pretty. But to me she was just a neat girl. If I told you she was married during her senior year and that I have never laid eyes on her since I left Orange Township in May, 1950, that should dispel any rumors of romance. I did get an e-mail from her concerning our class’s 50th reunion to which I was invited but could not attend. I did attend their 51st, but Barbara was not there. Donna, her twin, was and she filled me in on what Barbara had been up to. I did e-mail her once.
Barbara’s married name was Carter. In elementary school, I worshiped a little girl by the name of Barbara Carter who had a vein that stuck out in her forehead. Dark complexioned and dark-haired, she had my heart. I told Barbara Cutler that her married name was the same as my elementary love and she thought that was something.
Since I did not attend the 50th, Barbara sent me some pictures and a short note. The banquet was held in June 2002. On July 12, 2002, she e-mailed a note to me. Here are some excerpts.
"We were so sorry you were unable to attend our 50th reunion. It was really a great banquet and the reception at Donna (her twin) and Jim’s made it even more special.
"Paul and I have had a very close and interesting life for the past 51 years. He retired as a police sergeant from Reynoldsburg. I retired from the state of Ohio in 1987 after being employed in state, city and local governments for 35 years. One of the highlights of my career was working for Governor Michael V. DiSalle from 1963 to 1969. He was a very special person and became very close to all his staff and their families. My next favorite job was serving as Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners for 16 years. It was a real challenge but quite rewarding. I concluded my career while working for the State in the Ohio Building Authority at the Rhodes Tower in Columbus."
I pulled up Barbara’s obit. Nineteen people posted messages about her. From what I read, throughout her life Barbara was loving, generous, caring and giving. She also was a prankster. This would be the same Barbara that I went to high school with. Her husband of 67 years preceded her in death by nine days. Some might say it was her time.
Barbara Jane Carter obviously had her 15 minutes of fame, as she rose from very humble beginnings to become the secretary to the governor of Ohio. Not bad for an Orange farm girl.
And, just as my other 11 classmates who proceeded you do, you will always have a piece of my heart.
Roy Ault is a columnist for the Englewood Sun and a longtime Englewood resident. He is the author of seven novels. All can be found on Amazon or you may contact him at 941-474-6051.
