Did you know September is Library Card Sign Up Month?
The observance of Library Card Sign Up Month began in 1987 as a challenge from the Secretary of Education William Bennett. He urged all libraries to join in a national campaign to encourage every child to get a library card and use it.
Charlotte County residents are eligible for a free library card — all that is needed is proof of residency. Bring in a valid photo ID and something “official” with your address on it — a utility bill, a tax bill, a lease for more than six months, voters registration card or a business license issued in Charlotte County.
Children under 18 may get a free card along with a parent or legal guardian designated as the responsible party on their library account.
Your library card gives you access to a diverse array of movies, music and books – both in the libraries and through our online resources.
Our online resources include the Cloud Library e books, Libby online magazine access, Kanopy online movies, Hoopla online music and audio book access, online access to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal and much more.
We have free wireless internet access at all of our library locations and public internet computers available for those without their own device. We also offer patrons the option to check out a Kindle Fire or a wireless hotspot.
The library has six graphing calculators that students may borrow for up to six weeks for use at school.
DOG TALES
Our monthly Dog Tales program is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Join us to read a book to a furry friend. Each reader chooses a 15-minute window to read to a certified therapy dog in the children’s area of the library.
These are stressful times for everyone, including children and teens. We need to find ways to help them to feel less stressed. Both reading and interacting with dogs’ help reduce stress, so this is the perfect way to help your child feel less anxious and improve their mental health. And besides that, it’s fun!
Reading shouldn’t be a chore. If you make it seem like homework, then you’ll put your child off reading for pure enjoyment. Reading a book to a dog is fun, so your child will associate the practice with a good memory.
By building a good vibe around reading, you’ll encourage your child to take it up as a hobby. Regular reading improves their imagination, memory, and more, so you’ll give them a useful way to entertain themselves that will benefit them throughout their life. This program is open to children ages 4 and up.
Reading to a therapy dog helps children build their literacy skills in a fun and low-pressure environment. You can register by giving us a call at 941-681-3736 and we can sign you up.
I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.
