When restaurants closed two months ago and stocked up on takeout boxes, the elephant in the (dining) room became: Who’s gonna survive?
Then some eateries slammed shut the takeout windows and turned off the lights completely.
Based on its mid-May year-over-year bookings’ having shrunk by 95%, reservation service OpenTable forecast that 25% of restaurants might not return.
Nevertheless, most local eateries have gamely reopened for dine-in, albeit in a changed world.
Restaurateurs’ heads are spinning over the new calculus of filling seats. Not only must they deal with Florida’s offseason, now they have to figure out whether even 75% or 100% occupancy will accommodate spaced-out tables.
According to owner Dale Wentzel at Englewood’s Zeke’s Uptown, “I could not achieve 6 feet of distance and 75% occupancy. The 6-foot distancing (if done to the letter) would only allow us a maximum of around 30% capacity. There don’t seem to be any easy choices or fixes, and I don’t think people really understand what some of us are facing.”
Plexiglass partitions, perhaps?
WHY AREN’T THEY OPEN?
When Gov. Ron DeSantis first allowed restaurants to reopen at 25% indoor capacity, then permitted 50%, enthusiastic diners fully expected them all to fling wide their doors and welcome customers back with open air-hugs.
Not so fast. Some of our local eateries didn’t reopen at all, and we want to know why.
For the wondering worried, here are a few answers — not all of them comforting. If you don’t see your favorite listed, and it’s not even doing takeout, you might want to start grieving.
Venice’s Blu’ Island Bistro reported, “We’re waiting and watching; we don’t feel secure yet considering how deadly this virus has been ... so we’re in no rush.”
Burg’r Bar in Punta Gorda reportedly will open when it can seat more than 25% and do so safely.
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill owner Burak Cakir said, “We’re doing a lot of staff education and deep cleaning, and some remodeling. We are aiming at sometime in June.”
Golden Corral in Punta Gorda opened briefly with a cafeteria-style buffet, but closed again until it can figure out how to fill more seats without wasting food.
Due to owner John McCallister’s death, Johnny’s Bar & Grill on Placida Road is not expected to reopen.
Owner Wayne Mazzone at Port Charlotte’s La Famiglia Italian Restaurant is reluctant to reopen even at 50% occupancy. He added, “My employees are scared to come back to work, and it’s hard to survive not having any employees. I’ll probably close the doors until next season.”
Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill of Englewood reported not being ready to open on May 4 like others. It posted, “Our staff is working hard to get ready for a better, safer, fresh Libee’s and we promise it will be worth the wait! In the meantime, let’s get out there and support our restaurant neighbors!”
Greg Gover, owner of the cozy Living Room in South Venice, at one point posted the wry “Okay it’s time to walk up to the most expensive clubhouse ever, flush the sinks, water the plants, drink wine and walk home. It’s like I have my own private wine cellar.”
After at first targeting a reopen date of May 15, he admitted, “It just isn’t going to happen. We are simply unable to operate on 25% occupancy. Fingers crossed they will move to phase 2 soon.”
At 50%, The Living Room will reopen Thursday, May 28, reservations recommended.
Mint Thai Cuisine in Punta Gorda is, for the moment, choosing to do takeout only. “We want our customers to be safe and we’re trying to keep ourselves safe also,” said owner Mint Holland.
Morgan’s Café in Schoolhouse Square, Port Charlotte, will be back with homemade breakfast, lunch and peppermints on June 1.
Chef Jeanie Roland said of her Punta Gorda Perfect Caper, “We aren’t reopening until we feel it is safe for our staff and customers, and will follow the original CDC guidelines. We are thinking mid-June or July.”
Lauren Hertz at Englewood’s Placida Grill said, “Unfortunately our restaurant has almost no outdoor seating. We’ve been talking a lot about how to reopen, and we were surprised by the new 50% allowance. Half of our seating inside is booths and can’t be moved, so we wanted to open when it was safest for our guests and staff. It’s tricky!”
Despite a devastating storeroom fire on Apr. 2, Punta Gorda’s Royal Thai Restaurant reopened, for takeout only, on May 14.
Closed in early April, Port Charlotte’s Sabor a mi Tierra reopened its doors to serve Puerto Rican specialties again on May 21.
Former owner Sue Domuczicz at Englewood’s Spinnaker Café said that they plan to open during Phase 2. “We have 100 seats and are trying to figure whether 50% seating would work for us.”
Stacks, in Punta Gorda’s American Legion Post 103, has moved its breakfast up Taylor Road to Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.
Yummies Donuts & BBQ is busily renovating its South Venice location in anticipation of reopening.
Zeke’s Uptown owner Wentzel candidly summed up the plight of his peers when he admitted, “It will be difficult to reopen while unemployment is paying more than some people normally make. Receiving about $700 per week doesn’t provide a great deal of incentive to come back right now. I have been closely watching those who have reopened, and except for Farlow’s, I have not seen the influx of business that we will need to stay open for very long. It is very likely that I will have only one shot at this, so I need to make sure we time it as best we can.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.