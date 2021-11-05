Any month of year at the library you can find a delicious mystery to dig into, or a tangy romance to savor. Or maybe you prefer to relish a well-seasoned classic, or do some juicy research using our databases.
But this month, you can also pick up an aromatic to-go spice sampler kit to make life just a little more delicious.
These kits contain a sampling of international seasonings, recipes to try, and some fun facts about each mixture. Among other traditional blends, the kits contain my own favorite spice mixture, which has become all the rage of late, za’atar.
While I have long coveted za’atar as a secret ingredient, I am begrudgingly pleased to see others discovering its distinctive tangy, nutty, roasted, divineness.
Speaking of spice … just between us, an Elsie Quirk Library staff member may have been an unofficial Spice Girl in the ‘90s. It’s a fifth Beatle kind of situation. Come down to Dearborn Street and see if you can discover the true identity of Quirky Spice.
Or, if pop culture is not your thing, come in and read the serious news in our selection of local and national newspapers, ask an obscure question at the reference desk, or just bask in the overall calm and erudite atmosphere.
Whatever you come in to discover, we are happy to see you, happy to assist you, and happy to be your community library.
