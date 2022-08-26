Manasota Mystique Presents “Your Yellowstone” has sponsorship opportunities available.
Take this opportunity to show your support for the community and get your name out there.
We would like to thank those who already committed to sponsoring the event: Our top sponsors are Englewood Glass & Mirror, Truex Preferred Construction and Xavier Financial & Mortgage. We would also like to thank A1 Auto Care, Abels Marine, Englewood Car Wash, Key Agency Insurance and Reliable Cabinet Designs.
Learn how you can become involved at www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click on the Manasota Mystique graphic located on the homepage in the top right corner.
If you cannot make the event but would still like some exposure, there are still opportunities to donate auction items.
TRI-CHAMBER MIXER
Englewood, Venice and North Port Chambers of Commerce will combine forces for triple the networking and triple the fun. Join us from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. It is $15 per person and you can register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click on events.
NEW HELPING HAND
Englewood Helping Hand is having a ribbon cutting for their new building at 10 a.m. Aug. 29. The new building is on the same property as their original locationon the grounds of the Englewood United Methodist Church at 700 E. Dearborn St. Englewood Helping Hand provides temporary aid to Englewood families who need a hand getting on their feet. At Helping Hand, applicants are directed toward programs that will optimize available resources while helping individuals achieve independence.
LET’S EAT! ENGLEWOOD
Let’s Eat! Englewood is a great annual community event designed to support our member restaurants. This year, the two week-long promotion is set for Sept. 15-29. Restaurants will have special menus for lunch and/or dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. Dinner is a three course-meal for $32 and lunch is a two-course meal for $17. The purpose is to gain community support for all our wonderful restaurants we love, and to generate business during the slower time of the year. Restaurateurs have told us their sales increased 30% during Let’s Eat! Englewood. We are still signing up restaurants, however, you can keep checking LetsEatEnglewood.com for updates.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Celebrate Coastline Nutrition’s 1 year anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sept 1. They are in the Tiffany Square shopping center, 2828 S. McCall Road. Coastline Nutrition offers healthy shakes, tea bombs, ale shots, and so much more. Don’t miss out, join the fun and help this business celebrate their first year in business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.