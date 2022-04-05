Welcome to April! The National Month of hope, which is all about celebrating the power of hope — the belief that things will work out, especially when it seems otherwise.
So, April is apparently an optimist. I can relate. You must think positive and focus on the good.
It’s so easy to be brought down by negativity. Spring out of that! I surround myself with fun and the sun, and sweet treats. That is my secret.
The chamber is here to help you be successful, and one way to do that is by networking. This month our Fun After 5 will be 5-7 p.m. April 13, hosted at Capitol Homes’ Design Center, 406 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Come mix and mingle and enjoy some “chipping, dipping and sipping.” Come see why we are “seriously fun business.”
The following week, we will honor our Chamber Volunteers as part of Volunteer Appreciation Month at our Biz@Noon luncheon. Join us at noon April 20 at Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, 3000 Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Registration is required and can be done at EnglewoodChamber.Com. If you don’t know our great group of ladies, we invite you to have lunch with us and meet those that deliver service with a smile each day at the Chamber.
We will celebrate success this month beginning at 4:30 p.m. April 12 at A Younger You MedSpa in Tiffany Square, 2828 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Stop by and see their facility, meet the staff, and enjoy some refreshments as we bring out the big scissors for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Leadership Englewood ‘22 is getting groovy with a fun event on May 14. EngleWoodStock will feature two bands, Paisley Craze and Coastal Jamz, for entertainment and a buffet at the Englewood Elks. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website.
Speaking of Leadership Englewood, applications are now being accepted to participate in the class of 2023. The Leadership program is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect growth and positive change.
I was in the class of 2020 and highly encourage you to apply. It’s a great opportunity to make new connections and learn so much more about our community. Some of my best friends were in my class (Go Blue!). To keep up with other fun events the current class has going on, be sure to follow them on Facebook.
If you are not a member, I simply must ask, why not? I pride myself on being our chamber “cheerleader” — and yes, I can still do a cartwheel! We offer many opportunities for networking and resources to help your business succeed.
Plus, we support our community and nonprofits and by being a chamber member, you are supporting that as well. It’s a small but impactful way to give back and support your community. Even if you don’t have the time to be at events. You can conveniently join on our website to immediately begin taking advantage of all our chamber resources.
Be inspired by April and the essence of Spring. Embrace hope. Be an optimist. Become a Chamber Buddy. Have dessert … you deserve it!
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at Kim.Parks@englewoodchamber.com.
