The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is the go-to resource for business promotion and advocacy.
We strive to create an environment inclusive to all and provide a platform to get your message out. We do this through a variety of ways.
One being our monthly events designed for people to get out and make connections face to face.
We realize not everyone has the opportunity to leave their business and attend events. Therefore, you can get your message out through our weekly newsletter, lobby/visitor center, digital billboard, awards, sponsorships, website and tagging the chamber on social media.
We are always creating new and different ways to promote your business.
Additionally, advocacy is a big part of the chamber. When you are busy with your head down running your business, your chamber is working behind the scenes to make sure the business climate is the best it can be.
If there is something you think the chamber should be doing but isn’t, please reach out and let us know at 941-474-5511.
THANK YOU
Thank you to Cornerstone Pharmacy and Quick Signs & Promotions for sponsoring the bus for Leadership Englewood’s Sarasota County Day! We can do the things we do without help from our sponsors.
FUN AFTER 5
Come out for some fun after 5 on Jan. 11.
Wampler Varner Insurance Group will be hosting us at their new additional location at 31 W. Green St. You won’t want to miss this super fun block party from 5 to 7 p.m.
There are usually more than 100 attendees at these monthly events, perfect for meeting a lot of people in a short period of time.
Dave Wampler will be grilling food on the BBQ himself and Mark Knauf CPA will be providing special drinks.
This is a great fun way to promote your business. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance of winning a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard.
There is no cost for this event, however, bring some cash for the 50/50 raffle. No registration necessary.
BIZ@NOON
Save the date, Jan. 18 is our next Biz@Noon. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. Registration and meal choices will be open soon.
ANNUAL BANQUET
Join us Jan. 31 at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club Hill’s Clubhouse for the Chamber’s Annual Banquet.
We will be installing our new board of directors as well as presenting our business of the year awards. You will not want to miss out on this night of celebration, comradery and connections.
We would like to thank our Stage Sponsor: Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Bar Sponsor: Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group, Centerpiece Sponsor: Alive & Wellness CPR, Card Sponsor: Amber Craft – Paradise Exclusive Real Estate. The awards will include Excellence in Business for small, medium and large businesses, New Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, Bon Appetit for daytime and evening dining, and the Beautification Award.
CHAMBER CLOSED
The chamber will be closed today, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.
