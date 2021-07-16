We have been having some wet weather lately — why not come into the library and stay cool and dry?
Stop in Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Stay for a while Tuesday afternoon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group at 1 p.m. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Counselors from SHINE are available virtually through their website, by phone and their interactive Zoom presentations. They are available to assist with Medicare enrollment. SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased and confidential. Call the Elder Help Line at 1-866-413-5337 for more information or go to www.floridashine.org.
On Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., Café Philo is discussing a Socrates topic. Join their conversation and learn something new, for as Socrates said, ‘“There is only one good, knowledge, and one evil, ignorance.” This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Wednesday evening join me for our Third Wednesday Book Club at 6 p.m. Our book this month is "The Grace Year," by Kim Liggett. This "The Handmaid’s Tale" meets "Lord of the Flies" story takes place in the patriarchal society of Garner County. Every year, all 16-year-old girls spend their “grace year” in isolation so that they can lose their "magic." I couldn’t put this book down, and was excited to find out it’s going to be made into a move.
Saturday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Stories in the Shade with Miss Ashley. Join us for a nature-themed story time in the children’s area. Children ages 0-6 and their parents/caregivers are welcome to enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and felt activities led by youth staff. (We are moving the program inside because it is just too hot out there). Please check our calendar online at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/events for weekly updates.
SUMMER READ AND FEED
If you are looking for free lunch and a fun activity, our annual Summer Read and Feed program is available at the Mid-County Regional and Port Charlotte Library locations. Children and teens are welcome to stop by either library to enjoy a free meal provided by the Charlotte County Schools' Champs Café.
Join us and the COW at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and outside the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Grab and Go activity kits will be available inside the Mid-County Regional location each day. The Summer Read and Feed is a free program provided to the community by Charlotte County Libraries and History and Champs Cafe.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road off State Road 776.
