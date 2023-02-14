La Stanza Restaurant will be hosting your Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s next Biz@Noon.
It’s set for noon Wednesday, Feb. 15.
LaStanza is on the newly renovated Dearborn Street (285 W. Dearborn St.) This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about.
For planning purposes, pre-registration is required. You can register at EnglewoodChamber.com.
WATERWAY CLEANUPS
This weekend was the first of three waterway cleanups.
Leadership Englewood made it a priority to clean up after Hurricane Ian. Last weekend they cleaned up Mobile Gardens.
They still have two more cleanups planned, and they are looking for volunteers. Visit EnglewoodChamber.com and click the Leadership Englewood logo on the top right of the homepage.
That will provide you with the link to sign up to volunteer. The next two cleanup days are as follows, 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Edgewater Club and Feb. 26 at Holiday Estates III.
PROPOSED MEDIANS
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) scheduled a public meeting in Englewood to get feedback on their proposed plan to add medians to State Road 776 from the Charlotte County line to the entrance of the Tangerine Woods community.
The chamber will be represented to make sure we are part of the discussion and urge FDOT not to block access to businesses. All are welcome to attend 7 p.m. Feb. 23, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 Broadway St., Englewood.
DENSITY HEARING
Charlotte County Commissioners will consider setting density at 15 units per acre on the Cape Haze Peninsula. The peninsula encompasses more than just Cape Haze. It includes everything up to Gasparilla Road and State Road 776.
Fifteen units per acre is a slight increase, however, is a compromise as some people would like to see 65 units per acre. The hearing will be around 2 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Commission Chambers, 18500 Murdock Circle.
If you are not able to attend the meeting to provide feedback, you can send an email in reference to TCP 22-02 to Assistant@charlottecountyfl.gov. Ask that the email be sent to the Commissioners.
TALK WITH ACCOUNTANTS
Did you know there could be tax benefits to subsidizing your employees rent? Talk with your accountant today.
If you were affected by supply chain issues, talk with your accountant now. Everyone has been affected. There is a good chance you will qualify for the Employee Retention Tax Credit.
To view a list of tax professionals, visit EnglewoodChamber.com and type in “Accountants.”
PHOTO CONTEST
This Friday is the deadline to vote in the chamber photo contest. Visit EnglewoodChamber.com to view the nominations and submit your vote. The winning photo will be the cover of our Community Guide.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
This weekend was a busy weekend for ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Freedom Fitness had one for their second location at 2881 Placida Road. Their original location is still going strong at 3755 Cape Haze Drive.
The Literacy Center for Dyslexia had a ribbon-cutting Saturday as well. They moved back into their original location after they had been in a temporary location due to Hurricane Ian.
Manasota Key Realty & Conch Out Vacation Rentals has a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 16. They will also have an open house that same day from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Come join the fun at 473 S. Indiana Ave.
