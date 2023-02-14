Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

 RBphotos.com / RickB

La Stanza Restaurant will be hosting your Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s next Biz@Noon.

It’s set for noon Wednesday, Feb. 15.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

