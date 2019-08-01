When you visit Elsie Quirk Library this week, please consider making a blood donation. The Suncoast Blood Bank mobile unit will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. The need for blood is great on any given day, but with advances in medical treatments and procedures requiring blood transfusions, the demand for blood continues to increase.
There are many benefits to donating blood. One important benefit is that when you donate you will receive a mini-wellness physical to ensure you are healthy enough to donate. However, the greatest benefit of all is the joy that comes from knowing that you are helping to save someone’s life!
For more information about donating blood or to schedule an appointment, visit Suncoast Blood Bank online at www.scbb.org or call 1-866-972-5663. All donors will receive a free movie ticket.
Did you know that you can find information on health, wellness, drugs, supplements, medical tests and much more at the library? Your Sarasota County library card gives you free access to many online health and wellness resources such as Medline, MedlinePlus, and Merck Manuals, available at the library and from home. Find Yourself at the Library.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
