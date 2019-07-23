ROTONDA WEST — When it comes to special events, there is no off-season in Rotonda West.
That much was evident Saturday when the Rotonda West Association celebrated the third anniversary of Broadmoor Park by staging Summer Fest, a circus-themed event that filled the park with fun activities for kids and families.
“It’s the best ever event we’ve ever done for kids.” That was the easy conclusion of the Rotonda West Association Activities committee after more than 500 children and adults enjoyed the games and activities.
“It’s also the biggest kids event in the history of RWA,” noted Andy Vanscoyc, director of the activities committee.
While the activities committee is known for knowing how to “do it up right” when it comes to event planning, the scope of the Summer Fest celebration surprised many.
In addition to a giant water slide and bouncy castle, carnival games and contests filled the grounds. Inside the community center, a stilt walker along with portrait artists offering free drawings greeted visitors. A professional magician and clowns making balloon animals for the kids provided entertainment.
Especially popular with kids of all ages were the pie-eating and watermelon-eating contests.
Michael Henry said his two daughters were planning their watermelon eating strategy for the past month. While Julie and Lori Henry gamely finished their watermelon, they daintily paused to write their face in between bites.
In a spirited pie-eating contest that drew plenty of laughs from the teenagers, Landon Maderitz won first place while Ryan Hedderman came in second.
A collection of classic cars was also on display.
One of the most popular attractions for all ages was the train ride around the park property.
“Choo Choo Charley, better known as Marvin Padgett, served as the spirited engineer.
“This makes me feel like I’m 5 years old all over again,” smiled Linda Muir as she enjoyed the train ride.
“I’m surprised at all they have here today,” she added. “We have some really wonderful volunteers that worked hard to make all this happen.”
Claudette Romano, who served aptly as ringmaster, proved she would do anything for RWA as she donned a heavy, professional ringmaster’s outfit in the sweltering heat.
She credits the work of her assistant, Sue Superak, and committee members Linda Bondeson, Tammy Birdsong, Scott Feldkamp and Andy VanScyoc with making the day a success.
Claudette admits it took a lot of planning and money to bring it all about.
“We owe a lot to our sponsors for their contributions,” she noted.
She especially thanked AMVETS Post 777 for donating $6,000 to make the unique express train possible.
Other sponsors included 28 individuals and businesses that helped make Summer Fest a free event.
“This is just one more event that makes Rotonda such a fun place,” concluded Andy VanScyoc.
“There is always something worthwhile to bring us together as a community.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
