I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. Our summer programs are going on through the end of July so come hang out in the nice cool library and have some fun.
We have craft kits you can take with you to make at home or you can color a fish in the children’s area to put up on our "window aquarium."
Come in today at 11 a.m. for "Stories in the Shade" with Miss Ashley. Children from infants to 6 years old and their parents/caregivers are welcome to enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and felt activities led by youth staff on the library lawn or in the children’s area in the event of inclement weather. It was hot out there last week, so we may just bring things inside to keep everyone comfortable.
The Fiction Writers Tools Class is meeting today at 10:45 a.m. in the library conference room. Learn ways to end a novel, short story, or memoir and how the setting can advance the plot. Then anyone who wants to may share a short segment with the class and ask for suggestions. For more information about the class contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Stop in Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Hang out on Tuesday afternoon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group at 1 p.m. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
FIND US ON YOUTUBE
If you are more comfortable staying at home, we have plenty of virtual programs for you view on our youth web page at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/youth/ and on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices. There are a variety of programs out there including the "What’s Cooking" series.
This is a "Farm to Table" program featuring local farmers, local restaurateurs, and ordinary people who like to cook. Each program will have its own theme and viewers will experience the benefits of sustainable farming and healthy eating through our on-location filming.
We also have various history programs featuring local residents and historical markers in Charlotte County. Children’s virtual programs include craft "how to" guides, story times, discussions about new books coming out, and more. The channel also includes virtual programs featuring sports and recreation programs from our Recreation Department staff.
Enjoy your summer and make the most of it — it sure is going by fast.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
