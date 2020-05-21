Our Summer Reading theme this year is "Imagine Your Story."
I am guessing that most of us would have had a hard time imagining the story that is playing out in our lives right now. Everyone is having to learn how to do things differently to keep themselves and our community safe.
The same thing is happening here in our Charlotte County libraries. We have learned how to adapt to the current situation by providing our customers with contactless pickup of hold items while we are closed so they can continue to enjoy our materials.
We have re-imagined our summer reading programs as well to keep everyone safe and reading this summer. Instead of a paper reading log this year, we are using an application called "Reader Zone" to keep track of the amount read over the summer.
During the week of June 2, library staff is handing out summer reading information at a few Charlotte County Schools to coincide with the times that they are handing out free meals to children under 18. Champs Café offers free meals to all children 18 and under, breakfast and lunch. They are doing this at Peace River Elementary, Neil Armstrong Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle School and L.A. Ainger Middle School. For more information about this program contact the Champ's Café office at 941-575-5400 ext. 109.
You can also pick up information about our virtual summer reading program at each of the Charlotte County library locations from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday June 6. We will have bags of information available for pickup near the area where each location is providing curbside pickup for library materials.
Participating in the summer reading program helps children maintain their reading skills during their summer vacation. We are posting virtual weekly programs on our website and our Facebook page including craft programs, story time, magic lessons, cooking demonstrations and more.
For the full calendar of events for all library locations go to our home page at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/Pages/Libraries-Home.aspx and click on "Calendar." You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/.
Keep your kids busy and safe this summer with online resources and virtual programs from the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
