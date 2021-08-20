I am back from a short jaunt to Cedar Key and the kids are back to school; I can’t believe it is already almost Labor Day.
Wrap up your summer at the library and come in to learn something new.
Stop in Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants.
Hang out on Tuesday afternoon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group at 1 p.m. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Join me at 6 p.m. Wednesday for our Third Wednesday Book Club. We are a week late this month because I was out of town last week for my birthday. Our book this month is “The View From Somewhere: Undoing the Myth of Journalistic Objectivity” by Lewis R Wallace. This is a book about aggressive journalists who have chased truth and transparency and have sometimes paid a price for it. The author believes that journalists have never been just sitting back and making observations. The choices they make reflect their own world views that may be overshadowed by race, class, gender, and geography. This is our ‘serious’ book for the year; it makes you think about the news and how it affects people’s opinions and sometimes their choices.
On Thursday at 1 p.m. it’s time for Tunes 4 Tots with Miss Ashley. Children between 0 and 6 with a favorite adult are invited to join a program that is designed to improve listening and group interaction skills through stories, movement activities, music, and dramatic play.
Friday at 4 p.m. is our first Teen Advisory Board meeting. We are looking for teens who want to make a difference in their libraries. You can earn community service while working to make the library your place. Help us decide what kinds of programs and services you want to have at your local library.
On Saturday Aug. 28, we have our first monthly Dog Tales program at 2 p.m. Join us to read a book to a furry friend. Each reader chooses a 15-minute window to read to a certified therapy dog in the children’s area of the library. This program is open to children ages 4 and up. Reading to a therapy dog helps children build their literacy skills in a fun and low-pressure environment. You can register for this program at our online calendar at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/events or give us a call at 941-681-3736 and we can sign you up. You can bet if there are any slots open, I’ll be in the children’s area reading to one of the dogs.
See you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
