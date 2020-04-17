It is a unique experience to take on the leadership of a cornerstone nonprofit during a pandemic.
Most everything has come to a grinding halt. Everything, but the reason we exist in the first place; to protect, tend to and watch over pets, and the people who love them.
The animals still need us. The people who love them still need us. They need us now, and the frightening reality is they are going to need us more and more as the days unfold.
We are facing unprecedented and growing rates of unemployment. Those who will be most negatively impacted are individuals and families without financial safety nets. They are our neighbors, whose children go to our schools, our friends who go for walks with us in the evening, the people who love and care for their family just like we do, and they are starting to feel the effects of the lack of reliable income.
It is a scary time for many.
The team at Suncoast Humane Society knows all too well the consequences of families in crisis when there is a pet in the home.
It is times like these when we historically have seen people relinquish their pets to a shelter. They do so in tears. They do so with the hope that someone will come forward who can afford the basic needs of their pets, something they cannot do.
With your help, this is where Suncoast Humane Society wants to show up and help people keep their families together, to keep their pets with them while they face the unknown. I personally cannot fathom what it would be like to be separated from my beloved pets. We want no one to have to face this heart-wrenching decision.
With your help, we will open a robust Community Pet Food Bank where people can get help to feed their pets.
Although Suncoast Humane Society faces its own precarious financial future, what we know with certainty is that this is a community who has shown unbridled generosity. You have come forward to foster the animals at the shelter so all of them can be in a loving home while we work to find them forever homes.
You are helping us stabilize our own financial position. And we want to pay forward your generosity by providing pet food and litter through our Community Pet Food Bank to help keep your families together during difficult times.
There is a lot to learn about this community and I feel blessed to have learned about your hearts so quickly. You are people who truly care and we know as we band together, we are going to be able to help our neighbors, the furry ones as well as the humans who love them.
Maureen O’Nell is CEO of Suncoast Humane Society. For more information please visit www.humane.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.