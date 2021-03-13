Are you feeling lucky? Then join Suncoast Humane Society (SHS) for the Lucky Paws Auction, an online auction and fundraiser benefiting the homeless fur babies at SHS.
The auction takes place virtually at www.luckypaws.givesmart.com. The bidding will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and will close 100 hours later at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19.
In this festive FUN-raiser, you just might strike gold. SHS is auctioning off 100 baskets in just 100 hours. You read that right, you will actually have 100 different item options to choose from. Whether you desire a relaxing spa day, an adventurous night out on the town, pet supplies, cooking supplies, or maybe you would like to name a litter of kittens, the choice is yours.
“The work of animal life saving is never done,” said Maureen O’Nell, the Suncoast Humane Society’s CEO. “It is a mission of unending love. And sometimes we just need to have some lively competition and fun, which is why we are holding our online event of auctioning off 100 baskets in 100 hours.
“Who said lifesaving couldn’t be entertaining? Join us from March 15-19 for some friendly competition and fabulous basket bidding. I can’t wait to see who bids on mine. Hint: just look for a big stuffed flamingo.”
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s animals available for adoption, programs and services, please visit www.humane.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.