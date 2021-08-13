If you are a teen and you need to get some volunteer hours in, or want to get involved at the library, stop by and fill out a volunteer application.
Teen volunteers can help with shelving materials, youth programs, technology assistance and special events. Teen volunteers can participate in our Teen Advisory Board that meets at 4 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
We are looking for teens who want to make a difference in their libraries. You can earn community service while working to make the library a fun place for you and your friends to hang out. Help us decide what type of new programs you want to help with and participate in at the library.
LOTS GOING ON
Stop in the library from 10 a.m to noon Tuesdays to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Stay for a while Tuesday afternoon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group at 1 p.m. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Counselors from SHINE are available virtually through their website, by phone and their interactive Zoom presentations. They are available to assist with Medicare enrollment. SHINE, which stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Call the Elder Help Line at 866-413-5337 for more information or visit www.floridashine.org.
On Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Café Philo is discussing a what it means to “be a good human.” This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
At 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon it’s time for Tunes 4 Tots with Miss Ashley. Children ages 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to join us in the children’s area of the library. This program is designed to improve listening and group interaction skills through stories, movement activities, music, and dramatic play. Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Miss Ashley is starting a new Teen Craft program. Discover and explore different art mediums and create something cool. We will have a new craft each month.
Please check our calendar at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/events for weekly updates and new program offerings.
