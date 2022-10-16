Ian rocked Englewood like a hurricane. However, Englewood is resilient and will come back better than ever.
For the past two weeks, the community has been in the trenches helping everyone around them. As we move forward, there is still a lot of work to be done.
It is going to take time.
We cannot put our lives on hold for a year or more until everything is picked up and picture perfect. We need to enjoy the journey along the way.
This past weekend, we saw the community come together for a free concert at Pioneer Plaza on Dearborn. As time goes on, you will start to see community events return to help give us hope and a sense of normalcy.
BIZ @ NOON
At noon Wednesday, Oct. 19, Farlow’s on the Water, 2080 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will be hosting our Biz@Noon luncheon. This is a great opportunity to showcase your businesses in front of 50 people. This luncheon will sell out quickly so register online now at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Registrations are required since seating is limited. You will have your choice of cobia tacos with Cuban rice, half roast turkey/cranberry sandwich with butternut squash soup, or St. Croix salad trio.
MANASOTA MYSTIQUE
Manasota Mystiques Presents Your Yellowstone will be held as scheduled Nov. 5. Everything is paid for and we believe by November 5th we will all be ready to let loose a little and relax. We will be forgoing the live auction as we do not want to focus on raising money, but focus more on having fun. We will also be increasing the amount of proceeds we give away and provide funds for hurricane relief.
WATERFEST IS ON
The Englewood Beach Waterfest Board of Directors unanimously voted to hold Waterfest events as scheduled. Races are Nov. 19-20. The Block Party will be Nov. 18. There will be additional details coming.
HURRICANE RESOURCES
Remember to keep checking EnglewoodChamber.com/Resources for updates. You will be able to find out where the FEMA is set up so you can talk to them in person. You can find sites distributing food and other products. You can find out about debris removal and roof tarping as well as financial assistance options. The chamber is advocating for additional financial assistance at all levels of government. After all, the government doesn’t have money, that’s our money.
OFFICE SPACE
The chamber office has fared well through Hurricane Ian and has been open since the Monday after the storm. We know some of our businesses and residents are still without Wi-Fi, so the Englewood Chamber set up through Friday.
HIRE A LICENSED CONTRACTOR
Protect yourself and your property from scammers and hire a licensed contractor. Go to EnglewoodChamber.com and type in what you are looking for in the search bar of the homepage. If you do not have internet, you can call the chamber at 941-474-5511 or stop in at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
ENGLEWOOD RELIEF FUND
The Englewood Chamber has created a Hurricane Relief Fund to keep funds raised in Englewood. 100% of the money raised will be given back out to those in need. This money will stay in Englewood to help our locals.
