The planetarium experience is coming to Englewood this week. Join the Elsie Quirk Library staff as we discover the stars and gaze in awe and wonder into the universe in the Discovery Dome Planetarium.
In the Discovery Dome, you will be able to experience the thrill of a complete planetarium show that is enhanced and formatted for a near 360-degree field-of-view. This simulated space-age technology provides for a tour of the night sky that will captivate audiences of all ages.
The Discovery Dome Planetarium will be set up in the Englewood Sports Complex Gymnasium, 1300 S. River Road, on Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25. Show times will be 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days. Seating is limited and registration is required for each show time. Register at scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/discovery-dome-planetarium-show-0.
Then on Friday, July 26, teens, don’t be cowards and follow the "Dark Side," but use the "Force" to help you solve the mystery in our “Star Wars”-themed Escape Room at the library. Bring your friends and have some fun. In the words of Jedi Master, Yoda, “May the Force be with you.”
Visit the library website, stop in or give us a call to register for the Discovery Dome shows and the “Star Wars” Escape Room program. Find Yourself at the Library, you will.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
