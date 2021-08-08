It is hard to believe it’s already August … seriously, where does the time go?
I guess that’s what happens when you are as busy as the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. The meaning of August comes from ancient Rome: Augustus is Latin and means “the great one.”
That would explain it. August is a great month in so many ways. This week we will mix and mingle on Wednesday at the studios of WENG Radio on River Road for our monthly Business Card Exchange from 5-7 p.m. Tons of fun for everyone!
Food courtesy of Outback Steakhouse, Sip ‘n Spirits thanks to Mark Knauf CPA, music provided by WCXS air personality Mark Anderson, with a special appearance by Englewood’s own Beach Guy, and raffle prizes valued at over $1,000 to benefit Boys & Girls Club.
The following week we will have a “great” lunch for this month’s Biz@Noon at Ephesus Mediterranean Grill in South Gulf Cove. Reservations are required. It's $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Everyone that attends gets a chance to stand up and speak to around 50 business minded leaders.
Plus, 1 lucky chamber member will win a week’s ad on our digital billboard. It’s always great to see your name in lights. Reservations can be made online at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
The 10th Annual Manasota Mystique is Oct. 2 with the theme of “Boots and Bling.” We are excited to announce that tickets are almost completely sold out! As of press time, only 16 tickets were left. We are grateful to our Diamond Sponsors: Arnold Insurance, Key Agency, Michael Saunders & Company, Truex Preferred Construction and Xavier Financial Mortgage. Our Ruby Sponsors: Abel’s Marine, Brian Faro-Paradise Exclusive, Cardinal Financial-Jennifer Tucker, Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood Glass and Mirror, Re/Max Alliance Group-Karin Dubbs and WENG Radio.
Emerald Sponsors: Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Grande Aire Services and Lemon Bay Glass. Also thank you to Amber Craft Realtor-Paradise Exclusive. Did I mention Axe Throwing? Trust me, it’s going to be an epic party. More details online at:
Your chamber is also very busy this month preparing for next month’s tasty tradition, Let’s Eat! Englewood, which will be Sept. 16-30. We are finalizing participating restaurants and getting their specialty menus that can all be viewed online once we launch the campaign. This is an event where people have the opportunity to experience a culinary adventure through our community without breaking the bank.
Three-course dinners will be available for $29 and 2-course lunches for $15. We are expecting around 30 local restaurants to participate again this year. Grab you bib and save the date!
If you are not a member, you are missing out. We are “Seriously Fun Business.” Feel free to schedule an appointment with me. I am always happy to chat chamber and more than happy to tell you why we are so great!
Kim Parks is the Englewood Chamber's membership coordinator.
