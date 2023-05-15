Kim Parks 2021

If you thought April was busy, hold on to your flip flops! We are halfway through the month, and we still have tons of fun ahead.

Did you know that the third Friday in May is “National Pizza Party Day”? So, to honor that, Dickie’s Pizza will be hosting our Biz@Noon this Wednesday at the chamber. This local favorite is supported by Suncoast Central Realty. Only a few seats remain, so register at EnglewoodChamber.Com to do some noshing and networking this week.


   

Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at Kim.Parks@englewoodchamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments