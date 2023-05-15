If you thought April was busy, hold on to your flip flops! We are halfway through the month, and we still have tons of fun ahead.
Did you know that the third Friday in May is “National Pizza Party Day”? So, to honor that, Dickie’s Pizza will be hosting our Biz@Noon this Wednesday at the chamber. This local favorite is supported by Suncoast Central Realty. Only a few seats remain, so register at EnglewoodChamber.Com to do some noshing and networking this week.
SMOKED MULLET SOCIETY
A long-standing tradition, The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets, continues this month. The awards luncheon will be on May 26 at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club at noon.
The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets began in 1996 to honor people from the past who helped create the Englewood we have today. The 2022 recipient was Eric Fogo.
It is always a fun time to hear treasured stories from some of Englewood’s pioneer family members. The ceremony also honors a family with The Englewood Legends Award. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and reservations must be made in advance on our website, or stop by the chamber at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
WHISKEY & WINE
This Wednesday one our members, Suncoast One Title & Closing is hosting a Whiskey & Wine Happy Hour. It’s from 4 to 6 p.m. May 17 at 2260 S. McCall Road. They are celebrating their customers and business partners.
Plans are underway for this year’s chamber golf scramble, the Third Annual Summer Golf Par-Tee. It’s another great way to do some networking with other chamber businesses and take part in some fun competition. Save the date, Saturday, July 29, at The Hills in Rotonda West. Team registration and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Details are on our website.
FUN AFTER 5
Thanks to everyone that came to mix and mingle last week at our Fun After 5 hosted at the newly opened office of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate at Dearborn Street and Indiana Avenue.
It was a fun time. There were over 200 guests, which is a new attendance record for our after-hour gatherings.
We’d like to give a special thank you to support partners Close Law, First International Title, and Event Elements Catering.
If you have not visited the new office yet, stop by and check it out. You can try your hand at a game of pool while an agent helps you find your next home.
SCULPTURE SELECTED
Congrats to artist Dominique Martinez of Rustic Steel, whose sculpture idea received the most votes, therefore will be the one placed at Englewood Beach as part of Leadership Englewood Class of 2023’s Legacy project.
