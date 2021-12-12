The annual photo contest is underway at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
Now is the time to submit your entries to be considered to win the coveted cover of the Chamber’s 2022 Community Guide.
The chamber will narrow the entries to 15 finalists that will be showcased on the Chamber website and the public will be able to vote on their favorites. Several of the entries will also be featured inside the guide.
Chamber and non-chamber members are invited to participate in the contest. Entries should be emailed to Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.Com by Friday, Dec. 17. Last year’s winner was Mark Patterson.
SANTA'S SLEIGH OF SPIRITS
A little red wagon filled with 25 bottles of liquor; great brands. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Get yours online at www.EnglewoodChamber.com or visit the chamber in person at 601 S. Indiana Avenue. Tickets are only $20. The winner will be drawn live on Facebook 2 p.m. Friday. Thank you to State Farm Insurance for donating the wagon and thank you to the Englewood Chamber board of directors for donating the booze.
GRANDE AIRE CHRISTMAS
The secret’s out and Grande Aire is holding its drive-thru Christmas Celebration this year from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at their Englewood headquarters, 1606 Faust Drive, just off State Road 776. This will be a great opportunity for our community to come together for a fun event to help celebrate the holiday season and our community. The chamber will be there along with several other local businesses such as Amber Craft of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty's Englewood Office, Quick Signs, and Lindsay Broschart of Florida Best Quote Insurance.
RESTAURANTS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS
If you are wondering what restaurants are open on Christmas, look no further. The chamber created a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Call the chamber at 941-474-5511 or visit the “Events & News” section of our website at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
BIZ@NOON
We will be holding our monthly Biz@Noon Wednesday, Dec. 15. The lunch starts at noon and will be hosted by Noy’s Bistro and Lounge located near South Gulf Cove off of Gasparilla Road at 31 Chailett Road, Rotonda. So come out and support a local restaurant, make new connections and have a fun lunch. We usually have about 50 attendees and each has the opportunity to stand in front of the group and give a one-minute or so elevator speech. You can talk about your business, a sale going on, an event, anything you would like. Be sure to bring business cards. One lucky member will win a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. Register online at www.EnglewoodChamber.com and pick your choice of Asian chicken salad with sesame ginger dressing, pork fried rice, chicken teriyaki or veggie pad thai (vegan).
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Superior Heating & Cooling. They have been a member of the Chamber for 33 consecutive years. They are currently hiring and providing a $1,000 sign on bonus. You can find more information at www.SuperiorAC.com. Although they have been members of the chamber for 33 years, they have actually been in business for over 80 years and are family-owned and operated.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
