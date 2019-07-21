“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been part of Leadership Englewood 2019. Even for someone who was born and raised here, I’ve learned about great programs and groups that I had no idea existed. I highly recommend Leadership Englewood to anyone who wants to become a well-informed ambassador for our great community!”
That’s a comment from Matt Wojcik of Tall Pines Realty.
Matt Smith of State Farm Insurance had this to say about his Leadership Englewood experience: “Leadership Englewood exceeded all of my expectations. I met so many great people from our community, and I learned more about our great town of Englewood than I did in the 43 years growing up here. Truly a great experience!“
Information regarding the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 is online at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com. The deadline to submit an application is Sept. 13.
More than half the field is filled for our Aug. 17 Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt event. Registrations can be made at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com. The cost is $25 person or $100 for a four-person team. Thank you to Integrity Employee Leasing for sponsoring the volunteer shirts.
Upcoming events
• A New Member Orientation is will take place at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the Chamber’s Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The event is open to anyone who wishes to learn more about the resources available from the chamber.
• On July 24, from 4:30-6 p.m., we’ll have a Special Brokers open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Porter Contracting, 426 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West.
• The next Lunch n’ Learn is scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at the chamber. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with a free lunch, sponsored by Mike Douglass Plumbing. You can reserve your seat with an online reservation at PortCharlotte.Score.org.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
