Man walks into a restaurant. Sees nary a mask on its staff. Turns on his heel and walks out.
Okay, that isn’t much of a joke. But it also isn’t much of a joke for restaurants where it’s happened.
As diners slowly emerge from isolation, many need extra reassurance about the restaurants where they venture for the first time in months. Some, in fact, insist on it.
Stephenie E. of Port Charlotte wrote to the Sun, “We haven't been out much but did discover that Carrabba’s and Farlow’s were taking great pains with masks and carefully disinfecting the tables. Guests were also wearing masks. However, at (other) restaurants, none of the employees had masks, nor did any of the diners. (My husband has health issues, so) we won't be back.”
Stephenie and her husband didn’t immediately walk out of the maskless establishments they’d entered but, she said, “We should have.”
Would other diners agree?
WHAT DO CUSTOMERS THINK?
Our recent Facebook poll asking, “Would you dine at a restaurant where servers don’t wear masks?” yielded over 200 votes — almost equally split between 90 who clearly would and 80 who clearly wouldn’t.
Were the data skewed with service industry input? Maybe. Of the “yes” votes, 35 came from current or retired members of the service industry; six “no” votes arose from the same cohort.
At one extreme, Khoreen Vetter of North Port, a former Ruby Tuesday GM, said that she’d choose a maskless establishment every time over one with staff wearing masks.
“I prefer businesses that function with logic over fear,” she said. “Masks offer a false sense of security. And wearing gloves improperly spreads germs much worse. Use sanitizer, take care of yourself, wash your hands and keep distance.”
Former Nokomis resident and chef/owner David Arbuckle, now retired in Bali, stood firmly in the pro-mask camp.
He said, “Florida is much worse than Bali. We have less than 400 infections, only four deaths, on an island with 4 million people. You aren’t allowed out without a mask. They take your temperature when you enter a building. They’re taking this very seriously.”
IS ANYTHING SET IN STONE?
Let’s navigate the shifting rules that apply to Florida.
Karen Smith, communications director for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, said, “Executive Order 20-113 does not mandate the use of masks. However, customers, employees and employers are encouraged to consult CDC guidance.”
What does the CDC say, exactly? That’s where things get fuzzy.
The most recent update of CDC guidelines, on May 18, requires “the use of cloth face coverings among all staff, as feasible.”
Which begs the question: What might “as feasible” leave out?
The CDC continues, “cloth face coverings should not be placed on (among others) anyone who has trouble breathing.” Some might argue that servers and sweltering cooks fall in that category.
Making matters more ambiguous, restaurant associations have issued their own guidelines.
The National Restaurant Association, often cited as an authority equal to the CDC, doesn’t take a clear stand, noting only that the CDC provides instruction on safe mask usage.
According to the James Beard Foundation, “Staff should use masks to reduce the risk that asymptomatic workers spread the virus, but other PPE like gloves aren’t necessary.”
Another local, 1,000-vote Facebook poll agreed overwhelmingly about glove use.
In response to the question “Would you prefer your waitstaff wear gloves while serving their tables?” 972 answered “no,” nearly all preferring handwashing. Only 26 said “yes.”
Nevertheless, the CDC comes on stronger about gloves than about mask use.
“Use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash,” it dictates. “Wash hands after removing gloves.
“If disposable items are not feasible or desirable, ensure that all non-disposable food service items are handled with gloves. ... Employees should wash their hands after removing their gloves or after handling used food service items.”
Where does all this leave restaurant owners? With a lot of leeway to do as they feel best.
OWNERS DECIDE FOR THEMSELVES
In response to CDC guidelines, Nick and Tiffany Karamitsos of Englewood’s A & B Restaurant said, “Can you define feasible? Gloves not used properly are more contaminated than anything, and face masks, shields or other coverings don't offer protection in most cases, and if touched by your hands are contaminated.
“We are not mandating that our staff wear masks, and servers are not wearing gloves. But we do have staff wearing masks if they feel comfortable or need to.”
Max Doyle at Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray said, “We give our staff the choice, no pressure. Nobody decided to wear a mask. We were also lucky to have the outside beer garden. We’ve been more than 90% outside and spaced out, with sanitation stations everywhere. And we’ve always washed our hands.”
“Masks aren’t required,” said Wael Dubbaneh at Port Charlotte’s Wally’s Southern Style BBQ. “But customers feel safer when they see that all my people have masks and gloves on. My cooks don’t wear them; it’s too hot in the kitchen. But they wash their hands all the time.”
Cited as a paragon of protection, Laurie Farlow at Englewood’s Farlow’s on the Water explained, “Mona Mandel, a server who’s worked here for 14 years, had to stay home because she’s in that at-risk age group. She started making masks, 10 at a time, so everyone could have two.
“By the time we reopened for dine-in customers, all our staff had been used to face masks for a month. It was just a given that we’d stay in them. When you’re working on the line, it’s hard to maintain that 6-foot distancing, so it was for our staff’s protection, too.
“And my staff is changing gloves after each customer contact, mainly for their own protection. Now when you go to a restaurant, you’ll see more dirty plates on tables because servers are more mindful of when they touch each dish.”
Farlow is looking forward to a day when she can relax the new procedures.
“We’re spending about $1,400 a week on masks and gloves right now. We’re still in Phase 1. These are steps we’re taking to protect our customers and our employees.”
