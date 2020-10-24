With COVID-19, so many of the phone calls to our office have been from individuals who had never had to ask for help before. Our hard-working friends and neighbors who had always been able to provide a stable life for their families became powerless under the abrupt impact of a worldwide pandemic. United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) staff answered countless phone calls from these friends and neighbors, directing them to resources, listening to their unique, yet not-so-unique, stories.
The work we do focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty. This includes oversight and monitoring of local resources and mobilizing the power of our community to empower those who live and work beside us. To advance our mission during this particularly difficult time, UWCC has welcomed Nadia Demyanovskiy to our team. Nadia will be joining our economic stability efforts, taking on the role of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) operations coordinator. I asked Nadia to share her thoughts on her new role and how you can get involved.
Nadia, why is economic stability so important?
Every day we have to make decisions; we prioritize. When a struggling family gains traction on the road to economic stability, money woes can move down the priority list, allowing family, education, health, community service, and so much more to move up the priority list.
How does VITA help increase economic stability in Charlotte County?
A foundation of economic stability is, for many folks, their annual tax return. Tax returns are the biggest paycheck many Americans see all year, providing an opportunity for these community members to budget for large expenses and supplement their monthly income. Nobody should have to question whether they can afford to pay for something as important as this, which is where UWCC’s VITA program comes in. With the support of trained, IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers, VITA sites provide free tax preparation to individuals and families earning less than $66,000 per year.
How are you starting out your new role as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) operations coordinator?
My first priority is to mobilize a robust team of volunteers, who can help our families take back the power in their financial situation that undoubtedly has been negatively impacted by this pandemic. We need volunteer tax preparers and greeters to help our VITA sites during the 2021 tax season.
Who would make a good volunteer? Do they have to be experts on tax law?
Volunteers of all ages and levels of experience are welcome, though most volunteers need to be comfortable working with a computer. Volunteers will receive specialized training including learning how to prepare basic tax returns, using online tax preparation software, and learning about tax deductions and tax credits that our clients may qualify for.
And finally, what kind of time commitment will our volunteers be signing up for?
Volunteer hours for VITA are flexible. Fortunately, tax season only runs through April, so it is a short-term commitment. Many of our volunteers enjoy it and return year after year.
UWCC is excited to have Nadia on board, taking Charlotte County’s economic stability goals to the next level. We look forward to having you join our team as a volunteer helping to empower low-to-moderate income families through our VITA program.
Please reach out to Nadia via email at VITA@unitedwayccfl.org or visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/VITA if you are ready to get involved, or if you have any questions.
Note: United Way of Charlotte County’s VITA program will be following CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety protocols including face coverings.
For more information call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. Angie Matthiessen is the Executive Director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.