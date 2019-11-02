ENGLEWOOD — As one who frequently travels throughout the Rotonda West canal system, Andy Vanscyoc was dismayed at the amount of trash he saw.
When he posted a message on his Rotonda West Yacht Club page on Facebook, asking if others wanted to join him in a massive cleanup of the canals, he was gratified at the positive response.
The result was more than 50 volunteers and 14 pontoon skippers worked diligently to clean all 23 miles of canals.
That April canal clean-up was a massive effort of volunteers.
But it wasn’t the last.
In late October, Andy put out another request for volunteers to again take away accumulated trash.
“There was one-third of what we cleaned last time, but what remained was still significant — especially in some places,” he said.
Again, he was pleased with the response.
“I am nothing short of amazed at the many people who want to be part of cleaning our canals,” he said.
In two solid days of effort, dozens of volunteers and 10 pontoon skippers worked under a hot sun to pick up every bit of trash.
“There was no problem getting volunteers. A few who don’t live in Rotonda also wanted to help,” Andy noted.
Englewood resident Brian Mount worked on a barge driven by Bill Mullis while spotters in another boat made sure they didn’t miss one piece of trash.
Other skippers manning pontoon boats filled with volunteers included Bill Lambert, Pat Brady, Steve Reed, Bryan Cox, Derek Thayer, Paul Millington, Patti Cowin and Andy VanScyoc.
“It’s a perfect picture of what happens when people work together,” Andy said.
In addition to making a more attractive community, removing trash also protects our abundant wildlife, noted Pauline Vanscyoc.
“Nothing has brought me more joy since moving here than all of the wonderful pontoon outings on our canals,” said Paul Millington.
He and others said cleaning the canals was their way of giving back.
According to Andy, the canal cleanup will become an annual event for the Rotonda West Yacht Club, as well as a year-round effort during their frequent canal trips.
The yacht club, now planning for the Nov. 30 lighted board parade, has also stepped forward to help decorate the Oakland Hills Marina Island for Christmas.
Said Vanscyoc, “People like to be part of something good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.