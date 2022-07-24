Our office also serves as the local visitors center. We have a ton of resources for visitors, residents, and businesses.
Whether you are looking for a business referral, something to do, tide charts, a physician’s directory, a golf guide, parks and rec info, walking/biking trails, senior services, fish and wildlife info, the local papers, community guides, area maps or just a friendly smile and a new ink pen, we’ve got ya covered.
We hear it all the time from visitors and locals alike, “Wow, I had no idea how much stuff you have in here!”
It’s true and we are very proud that we can help so many people. Some days we even have some baked goodies to share.
Who handles all that? Our amazing volunteers. They are the ones answering the phones and greeting you when you come in the lobby. We have 14 ladies who cover 40 hours a week. Most are retired but a few are chamber members who also serve as Chamber Ambassadors. They love to support our mission and meet visitors.
So, if I haven’t said it lately, “Thank you for volunteering and making each day a fun day at the Englewood Chamber.”
We have a Community Room that members use for a variety of events. Workshops, seminars, classes, board meetings, nonprofit organization meetings and networking. It’s a benefit of being a member. We have about 25 meetings in that room each month.
Needless to say, the Community Room wins “Most Popular” in our office. Though on the days I bake cookies or brownies, I’m pretty sure I might be the runner up.
As a chamber, we offer a minimum of two networking opportunities a month for our members. Those always are the second and third Wednesdays of the month. One is an after hours mix-and-mingle style and the other is a lunch. Check out www.EnglewoodChamber.com for upcoming locations and details.
Our second annual Member Golf Scramble is this Saturday at Long Marsh in Rotonda. Get your business noticed by donating a raffle prize. This is your last chance to do that. It’s going to be a fun time with almost 150 golfers hitting the links with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
We also help our members get noticed courtesy of our digital billboard at 601 S. Indiana Avenue. We promote our events, remind you that Dearborn Street is open, post well wishes for the holidays — and sometimes even remind drivers of the speed limit.
That is just another way we serve our community as a chamber that lives, eats, and breathes “Seriously Fun Business.”
