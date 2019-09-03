At first I was like so many others in the community — I yearned for rain.
My front yard looked like a dessert and even the canals died up.
When rain finally came, we all celebrated.
“Never complain about rain,” said one friend. “We just learned how much we need rain.”
At first, I was definitely thankful for every inch of rain.
Soon I got sick of all that rain and tired of hearing the rumble of thunder.
It’s early during hurricane season, but already we are tired of the dread that comes from “the cone of uncertainty.”
But there are some things for which I never tire.
I never tire of watching the nature show that takes place at my bird feeder.
I watch a dazzling blue jay step onto the bird feeder. He’s really too big for the small perch, but he manages to grab some sesame. On the ground, a colony of tiny birds enjoy snacking while two cardinals feast at the feeder.
I’ve seen this entire nature show before — many times before. But I never tire of it.
Some things are like that. We might have seen them hundreds of times before. Yet, each new sighting is still cause to marvel.
Sunsets are a prime example. No matter how many times we’ve seen a spectacular sunset, we’re still dazzled by the next one.
Visit our delightful Englewood beach right before sunset and you’ll see dozens of nature lovers who drive for miles just to witness sunset over the water.
As the sun turns the sky into a kaleidoscope of color, people ahhh as if it’s their first sunset. Many pull out their cameras to capture the scene.
Unlike days of old when it was expensive to shoot Kodachrome photos that had to be processed, a digital camera lets us shoot to our hearts content without costing a dime.
Most of our digital photos never get printed, but we can still enjoy sharing them by scrolling through our stored images.
Some never tire of sharing photos on Facebook. Our Rotonda community Facebook page often has stunning nature photos.
We never tire of seeing photos that show why we enjoy living here.
Another kind of photography we never tire of taking is that of our grandkids. Some of my friends start a conversation by saying, “Did I show you the latest photos of my grandchild?”
A child’s smiling face and easy laughter are two more things of which I never tire.
I have a theory that the older we grow, the more we enjoy seeing children.
My friend Jeanne and I went for dinner at a new restaurant that’s winning rave reviews. The food was great, but our attention was diverted to two nearby tables that each had a pretty baby.
The two babies kept throwing smiles at each other — and at us when we caught their eyes.
“There’s nothing like a smiling baby,” said my friend. It’s another sight of which we never tire.
The same can be said of stunning water views.
Whenever we cross the Tom Adams bridge or the bridge over the Peace River, we know how lucky we are to enjoy eye-pleasing vistas on a regular basis.
Every now and then Andy VanScyoc and other pontoon boat owners come together at our community marina to offer convey rides to anyone interested in going.
So far more than 500 people have enjoyed those night adventures on our canals. Many of us never tire of going on those trips.
Nor do I tire of being outdoors or seeing a big moon light up the sky.
With our sizzling summer temperatures my favorite activity is swimming in my pool. I never tire of being in that pool.
I sometimes ask people to name things they never tire of.
One 70-something man surprised me by answering, “Chocolate! I never tire of eating chocolate.”
So now I’ll ask you that question:
What are some of the things in which you never tire?
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
