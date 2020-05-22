Memorial Day is a time to reflect on those who have lost their lives in active military duty.
The COVID-19 situation has changed many parts of the way our lives are conducted and have unfortunately resulted in the postponement of previously planned events to celebrate and honor individuals who have sacrificed so much to serve our country.
Adaptation and flexibility have become key themes throughout the city as we adjust to the “new normal.”
Technology is playing a greater role in all aspects of life. The celebration of Memorial Day is no exception.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be providing a livecast for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony.
The event will take place at noon Monday. This online livecast will be broadcast by the Military Heritage Museum through the museum’s Facebook page, led by the Charlotte County Veterans Council and hosted by the Military Heritage Museum.
While current events unfolding across the country and the world have made it impossible for us to come together at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony, however this year it will be a live broadcast viewed through Facebook — not in person.
The community is invited to join in online for a special tribute to members of America’s armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Use the following link to view the Memorial Day commemoration: www.facebook.com/MilitaryHeritageMuseum.
Tyler Crane, president of the Charlotte County Veterans Memorial shared: “As our community navigates these unprecedented times, we are honored to be able to bring a Memorial Day ceremony into your homes.
Join us as we honor the finest men and women to ever serve our great nation. During the Memorial Day commemoration livecast, the names of loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice will be posted and shared on a “virtual remembrance wall.” To submit a name for remembrance, please email the fallen hero’s name and military branch to: info@freedomisntfree.org (photos are also welcome).
As we all know the COVID-19 precautions have put a strain on the local economy. To assist residents and business owners during this period of financial hardship the city of Punta Gorda Building Department will reduce all building permit fees, residential and commercial, by 25%. This includes new construction. Call 941-575-3394 for more information about permitting and fees or visit www.cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City Manager.
