Today is a day of celebration of our country’s independence.
We are grateful to those who have served our country. We are the home of the free because of the brave.
The Englewood Chamber is closed today in observance of the fourth of July. We will reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m.
A shout out to the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary for providing community fireworks this year that will be displayed tonight at Middle Beach.
Personally, July is my favorite month, for several reasons.
As a kid, to me it was the month that really was the face of summer. The hot, sunny, dog days of summer — though I’m more of a cat person. It’s my birthday month, so I plan to start celebrating right away. It’s National Ice Cream and Hot Dog month.
Say, no more … I’m all in!
It’s also National Park & Recreation Month. We say it all the time: Our best side is outside. This is a great time to explore and enjoy our great outdoors. Just be sure to bring plenty of water. To celebrate National Park and Recreation Month, Charlotte County is offering free pool admission at all county-operated pools and free parking at metered lots on Saturday, July 16.
As usual, it’s a busy month at your Englewood Chamber. We will have some “Fun After 5” on July 13 at the Suncoast Auditorium on the campus of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. It will be an evening of networking and noshing with support provided by Englewood Bank & Trust and Rumours Wine Bar. Come mix and mingle with fellow chamber members and learn about all the great services our local hospital has to offer.
The following week, we will gather for Biz@Noon at La Stanza Ristorante on Dearborn Street, July 20. Reservations can be made on our website, www.englewoodchamber.com, and I would suggest you do it soon since last month we were fully booked, with a waiting list.
The chamber’s second Golf Scramble is also this month. This is a wonderful way to get your business noticed and have some fun on July 30 at Long Marsh in Rotonda. We have a few team spots left and a few sponsorship opportunities. Visit our website for all the details.
If you are new to the area or just visiting, I encourage you to stop by our lobby to pick up an area map and our Community Guide. If you haven’t heard, “Everybody’s reading it,” so you should be too! It is a great resource for all things Englewood. It’s full of gorgeous photos, info about our local parks, beaches, golf courses, boat ramps, marine life, shells, sharks’ teeth, restaurants, churches … anything you need to know, we’ve gotcha covered.
Our volunteers are always happy to help by answering your questions, so stop by or give us a call at 941-474-5511. Our Visitor’s Center is at 601 S. Indiana Ave. Just look for the digital billboard and the American Flag, which is proudly flown today and every day.
