In January of 1955, a research lab called The Cape Haze Marine Laboratory opened.
It was established as a private nonprofit organization funded by the Vanderbilt families, and inspired by Englewood’s earlier Bass Lab. It was affiliated with the New England Institute for Medical Research in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Dr. Eugenie Clark was named lab director. She was an ichthyologist, who at only 32 years of age had already made quite a name for herself. Clark, a Hunter College graduate with a doctorate from New York University, had also been a Fulbright Scholar doing research work in Egypt. She had worked on projects sponsored by the Office of Naval Research and the Atomic Energy Commission. She had been a research associate in the Department of Animal Behavior at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. In other words, she was quite a catch for the new lab and would be credited with the lab’s great success.
Just like the Bass Lab, the new lab was described as a research station to identify, catalog Florida marine life and encourage the study of marine biological sciences. And, like the Bass Lab, it would provide lab space and equipment for visiting scientists. The charge was $1 a day. There was an additional fee for gas if you borrowed one of the boats.
Alfred Vanderbilt’s 21-foot Chris Craft, “Dancer” — named after Native Dancer, the famous racehorse he owned — was available if you wanted to go out in the Gulf. A 16-foot boat was also available for bay work.
Visitors could rent a cottage at the lab for $2 a day, or accommodations could be found in Englewood for about $3.50 a day in summer, around $7 in the winter.
The lab grounds consisted of two wood-frame buildings. One provided work space and a library, the other was an aquarium/museum building which had tanks for housing live specimens. It had both running salt and fresh water, and was open to the public to view the collections.
There was a storage building, a 65-foot dock, two large fish pens, also a land pool for specimens, and alligator and turtle pens. The lab also claimed it owned a typewriter and adding machine.
Much research on sharks was undertaken at the lab. Especially interesting was their studying of shark livers in connection with cancer research, since they said cancerous tumors were not found in sharks. Also Dr. Clark did some early research on red tide in connection with sharks.
Fred Gottfried was the son of one Englewood’s pioneers, Ferdinand Gottfried. He was a part-time resident of Englewood for decades and remembered the Cape Haze Lab. He recalled his most unique visit to the lab.
He said, “After the Bass lab closed, a little later we had another laboratory, strictly marine, at Cape Haze. A world-renowned marine biologist, Eugenie Clark, was in charge.
"I had been introduced to her and became friendly, she was very personable, extremely interesting, and from time to time I would stop by to ask her questions about marine life that interested me.
"One day she identified a strange, rare jellyfish I had seen — about four inches long and shaped like a violin. She knew immediately what it was.
“I met her coming out of the Post Office one day. She told me to come down to the laboratory the next day, they had just captured an uncommon shark and had it in their holding tank.
“So the next day I stopped by and Eugenie was all in a dither. Her assistant was gone for the day. The uncommon shark had died overnight, it needed to be dissected right away before it deteriorated. She asked if I would help her.
“Of course, I had never done anything like that, but I said I would gladly help if she allowed me 30 minutes to go home and change clothes. I was coming from Punta Gorda where I had business and was all dressed up. I knew she was afraid I would run out on her.
“When I returned, she handed me a pair of yellow waders and we were soon standing knee-deep in blood. I was afraid the other sharks nearby would charge us, but none did. First she cut out an eye and then she split the carcass and took out a piece of the liver. She knew exactly what she was doing."
Fred said it was an astonishing experience. Dr. Clark amazed him. He said if you saw her walking down the street, so petite and pretty, you would never believe what she did for a living.
“That was a rare adventure,” said Fred, “and my visit to the laboratory that day enabled me to brag about how I once was an assistant to the great marine biologist, Dr. Clark."
The lab enjoyed terrific success. Many world-famous scientists visited, including Jacques Cousteau. The public came in large numbers. But the tiny lab quickly outgrew itself. The news the Intracoastal Waterway was coming through Lemon Bay made the lab look for a new location. In 1960, they moved to Sarasota and Englewood lost its second marine lab.
With the new move came new benefactors — the Mote family — and in 1967 the name Cape Haze Lab was changed to Mote Marine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.