Sarasota County Libraries supports early learning and literacy in many ways through programs such as story times, puppet shows, art activities and science experiments.
These types of programs and activities encourage parents to talk, sing, read, write and play with their child. Reading to infants, toddlers and preschoolers has been proven to benefit brain development and promote a lifelong interest in reading.
You can help develop a lifelong interest in reading and at the same time help prepare your child for kindergarten by reading together. Parents and children can participate in the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge. This free program is open to children ages birth to 5. The concept is simple: Read 1,000 books with your child to before they start kindergarten to set them on the path for success in school.
Another great opportunity that will help your child to get to know sounds, words, language and early literacy skills is our weekly Family Story Time program. Family Story Time also helps to spark your child’s imagination and stimulate their curiosity through stories, music and movement and crafts. It’s also a great way to make new friends too.
Visit the Youth Services desk at Elsie Quirk Library for more information about Family Story Time programs and to get started with “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge. Anytime is a good time to share a good book or story.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
