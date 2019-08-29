Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 92F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.