Our libraries are open inside at limited capacity for browsing — face coverings required. Englewood Charlotte Library hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for browsing.
Check locations and hours at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
All of our libraries still have pickup service. You can put items on hold online or by giving us a call, and pick them up in the reading courtyard outside from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
To promote social distancing, our computers are available by appointment only at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; give us a call to make a reservation at 941-681-3736. For the latest information about COVID-19 visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
You can place holds for materials at https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries by logging in with your library card number and PIN number. Select the items you wish to have delivered to us or another desired location, and we will call, text or email you when they arrive to let you know they are here ready for pickup. Give us a call before you leave the house and we’ll grab your items and check them out. At the Englewood Charlotte library, we will put them on a green cart in the reading courtyard on the State Road 776 side of the building.
If you are not sure what to read next, you can try our new personalized online recommendation form at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/custom/web/recommendation_form.html. If you have any questions about putting items on hold, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 941-681-3736.
We also have many resources that you can access from home to keep you occupied and entertained. Go to our “Online Resources,” page at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/resources. You can read ebooks and magazines, stream movies and documentaries, check your investments, access free online newspapers, learn about your genealogy and much more.
Cloud Library. Download this application to your device to access thousands of digital ebooks and audiobooks.
Hoopla. A web and mobile library media streaming platform for audio books, comics, e-books, movies, music and TV. Hoopla allows you to download or stream media content.
Kanopy. An on-demand streaming video platform that offers films and documentaries.
Libby. A digital magazine service that offers access to hundreds of popular titles, such as The Economist, The New Yorker and Newsweek.
New York Times. Free online access to the New York Times from home.
The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s. Access all the content in these publications free from your home.
Morningstar. Independent investment analysis.
Value Line. Independent investment research and financial information.
Stay safe, healthy and busy at home using our online resources.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
