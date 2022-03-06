You know you are busy when friends ask you if you ever sleep. I said, “Only when I’m drive.”
That was a joke! Please do not report me to the Sheriff. Busy is our middle name at The Englewood Chamber, and we prefer it that way, every day!
This month’s Fun After 5 is Wednesday, hosted by Wampler Varner Insurance Group and Key Agency. Come mix and mingle from 5-7 p.m., and help us celebrate Key Agency’s 70th anniversary in our community. There will be food from Lighthouse Grill, live music, door prizes and some other shenanigans I am not at liberty to tell you about. Come see for yourself. Not a member yet? I invite you to come as my guest and take us for a test drive.
The following week we will have our networking lunch, Biz@Noon, hosted by The End Zone. Registration is required and can be done at EnglewoodChamber.Com. I am excited to try their Bacon Jam & White Cheddar Burger with Fries, oh my!
Join us as we celebrate success, March 22 at Super Star member, Arnold Insurance, 1357 S. McCall Road-Port Charlotte. Come tour the newly remodeled and expanded office from 4:30-6 p.m. Enjoy some apps from Ephesus Mediterranean Grill and help us cut the ribbon around 5 p.m.
We are excited to again be teaming up with the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce for double the networking on March 24 at Southern Design Living, 2980 Placida Road from 5-7 p.m. Stop by for some apps and drinks outside on their gorgeous patio.
NONPROFIT LEADERS
Local nonprofit leaders are always striving to advance their missions and accelerate social impact. A new network dedicated to nonprofit leaders, directors, and executive board members is being introduced to our local nonprofits where they will be able to gain powerful insight and ideas to bring their visions to life. The Nonprofit Leaders Collaborative will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 23 at the Englewood Chamber. Thanks to Lightspeed Voice for sponsoring refreshments for the workshop. This idea is part of our chamber president, Kathleen Callahan’s mission for “Community Unity.” Seating is limited. Be sure to reserve your spot by contacting us at 941-474-5511 or business@englewoodchamber.com.
Leadership Englewood ‘22 is raffling an “Adult Hurricane Preparedness Kit” for just $20 a ticket. It’s a 45-gallon Yeti cooler with more than 20 bottles of spirits. Visit our website for details.
Whether March to you means, “March Madness”, steadily striding in step with others, moving in a direct purposeful manner, or simply time moving forward, we are embracing it all this month at the Englewood Chamber, and we look forward to networking with you in person or on social media.
